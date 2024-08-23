All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Dutch GP

Mercedes commits to new floor for rest of Dutch GP

Mercedes will race its new floor for the first time at Zandvoort, having removed it from its car after practice at the Belgian GP

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:

Mercedes has committed to running its new floor for the remainder of Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix weekend, having been unsure about its potential when first introduced in Belgium.

As part of its upgrade programme that has helped turn the W15 into a race winner, Mercedes first tried out the new floor at Spa-Francorchamps before the summer break.

However, after a troubled Friday where the team was left baffled by poor handling and a lack of straightline speed, the floor was taken off as the squad reverted to the previous well-understood specification.

That move was more about being cautious though, with the team confident from the data being delivered from its factory that the new design was an improvement even if its potential had not been unleashed immediately.

To confirm its findings, Mercedes split the specification of its cars in first practice at Zandvoort – with George Russell running the new floor and Lewis Hamilton sticking with the old one.

But with the team happy with the initial feel, and Hamilton running it without problems in FP2 as Russell took P1 in the standings, the team has seen enough to be sure the new floor is the right way to go.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said that the changeable weather conditions experienced on Friday morning were not ideal for establishing a completely clear picture of how the floor was performing, but there was enough evidence from the day to be sure that sticking with it is best.

“Today was an encouraging start to the weekend,” said Shovlin. “The conditions in FP1 were particularly tricky with very strong winds and heavy rain making it difficult to get a good read on the updated floor we brought to Spa.

“Nevertheless, what we saw looks in line with expectations, so we'll continue the weekend with that fitted to both cars.”

Read Also:

Mercedes is bracing itself for a tough fight with closest rivals McLaren and Red Bull this weekend, with the gaps between them looking tight.

Russell said: “It was difficult out there due to the windy conditions. It is perhaps the windiest conditions I can remember driving an F1 car in over the past few years. Nevertheless, the car was performing really well and the updated floor we brought to Spa seemed to be working effectively.

“The pack at the front seems to be quite close once again. We expect to be facing another fascinating battle across the rest of the weekend for the podium spots.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Dutch GP

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Briatore says "wrong managers" hurt Alpine's F1 fortunes
How the fight for F1’s final 2025 seats is shaping up

How the fight for F1’s final 2025 seats is shaping up

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How the fight for F1’s final 2025 seats is shaping up
Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jon Noble: Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Hamilton handed three-place grid penalty for F1's Dutch GP

Hamilton handed three-place grid penalty for F1's Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Hamilton handed three-place grid penalty for F1's Dutch GP
Russell: Gap to Dutch GP pole "all down to tyres"

Russell: Gap to Dutch GP pole "all down to tyres"

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Russell: Gap to Dutch GP pole "all down to tyres"
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Latest news

Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland

Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland

INDY IndyCar
Portland
Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025
How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona

How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe