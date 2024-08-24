All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Practice report
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP: Gasly fastest in red-flagged FP3 after Sargeant shunt

Logan Sargeant's heavy crash in Zandvoort's Formula 1 FP3 session caused a 44-minute stoppage

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly headlined a truncated third practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, following a lengthy red-flag period for Logan Sargeant's heavy crash on the exit of Turn 3.

In wet conditions following, Sargeant had put his Williams into the wall after taking too much kerb on the exit of Turn 3, the banked Hugenholtz corner, and ended up touching the grass.

This pitched his Williams into the opposite barrier and inflicted heavy damage to his car - subsequently, a fire burst out at the rear as a fuel line was presumably severed in the wreckage.

Sargeant was able to extricate himself from the car swiftly, although the nature of the impact had caused heavy damage to the Armco barrier and left a line of residue along the track.

This prompted a 44-minute pause in proceedings to repair the barrier, as the early running had ended with Fernando Alonso on top of the timing boards having found 0.4 seconds over Oscar Piastri's earlier benchmark.

Race control tentatively suggested that running could resume with five minutes to spare, but this was delayed as the barrier was not yet ready; instead, there would be just two minutes of running at the close of the session.

A marshal with the damaged car of Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, on a truck

A marshal with the damaged car of Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, on a truck

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Alonso had been on top of the charts ahead of the final volley of laps, and the condensed running available prompted a final dash for a lap on the intermediate tyre. Although Kevin Magnussen had originally vaulted to the top, Gasly took the quickest lap at the chequered flag.

The Dane's time was good enough for second, as Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris completed the top four - ahead of Alonso's pre-stoppage time.

Max Verstappen was placed under investigation for his jockeying on the exit of the pitlane, where he passed Oscar Piastri down the inside of the pit exit and also barged past George Russell - but put a wheel over the white line on the pit exit.

Neither Yuki Tsunoda nor Sergio Perez got a lap in at the end of the session, having missed the chequered flag to start their final runs.

F1 Dutch GP - Final practice results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 5

1'20.311

   190.912
2 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 9

+0.139

1'20.450

 0.139 190.582
3 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 7

+0.844

1'21.155

 0.705 188.927
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

+1.076

1'21.387

 0.232 188.388
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+1.150

1'21.461

 0.074 188.217
6 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 4

+1.332

1'21.643

 0.182 187.798
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 10

+1.539

1'21.850

 0.207 187.323
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 7

+1.630

1'21.941

 0.091 187.115
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 5

+2.043

1'22.354

 0.413 186.176
10 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+2.278

1'22.589

 0.235 185.646
11 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 5

+2.929

1'23.240

 0.651 184.195
12 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 4

+2.976

1'23.287

 0.047 184.091
13 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 7

+3.647

1'23.958

 0.671 182.619
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 5

+3.696

1'24.007

 0.049 182.513
15 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 3

+3.787

1'24.098

 0.091 182.315
16 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+3.847

1'24.158

 0.060 182.185
17 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 3

+4.049

1'24.360

 0.202 181.749
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 7

+5.122

1'25.433

 1.073 179.466
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 4

 

    
20 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 2

 

    
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Sargeant's fiery crash triggers FP3 red flag
Next article Live: F1 Dutch GP updates – FP3

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement
How Norris' first sector laid the foundations in a commanding Dutch GP pole

How Norris' first sector laid the foundations in a commanding Dutch GP pole

Formula 1
Dutch GP
How Norris' first sector laid the foundations in a commanding Dutch GP pole
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Latest news

Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland

Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland

INDY IndyCar
Portland
Ferrucci claims maiden IndyCar pole at Portland
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025
How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona

How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
How NASCAR plans to keep cars from flipping at Daytona
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying over technical infringement

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
On-track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe