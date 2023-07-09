F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc reckon Ferrari's performance in Formula 1's 2023 British Grand Prix was derailed by car inconsistency, a behaviour that recent upgrades were supposed to have fixed.
Leclerc and Sainz fell from fourth and fifth on the Silverstone grid to finish ninth and 10th, with both losing out from a mid-race safety car that compromised strategy and left them on weaker hard tyres.
Despite ongoing criticism of Ferrari's strategy, Sainz defended what he reckoned to be a "50-50" call and instead laid blame with the inconsistent nature of the car that was exacerbated by strong winds.
These unsettled the car, with 2022 British GP winner Sainz supposing his laps could vary by 0.4s depending on gusts as the SF-23 proved unpredictable despite the team having sported a revised floor for the Miami GP as part of an upgrade run that was conceived to make the car more benign.
Sainz explained: "Very windy, very tricky car to drive again, very difficult to be consistent in these conditions… We were certainly struggling a lot on traction in all the tailwind.
"We couldn't get on the power and also a harder tyre made the fighting and everything very tricky.
"We know it's our weakness, we know where it is. We see it in the wind tunnel, we see it in our car, we see it on the driving, on the feeling. So, it's just a matter of developing.
"At least we've done some progress still. But again, Silverstone has put us back in a position where we know we need to improve the car."
This susceptibility to varying conditions will leave Ferrari "exposed" at different circuit types.
Sainz continued: "It's not a great thing for us because we are very dependent on the wind and the track conditions and on the track temperature for our own performance, which will leave us a bit exposed to some weekends.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"Clearly the tyre [degradation], the tyre energies, the wind sensitivities, the unpredictability of the car, one lap I was 0.3s or 0.4s quicker than others just because of a gust of wind, so we still need to focus on that."
Leclerc added that the car, deficient in high-speed corners, could become "extremely difficult" when operating out of its sweet spot.
He said: "There's still a long way to go because at the moment, we seem still very sensitive to the change of conditions.
"When I say change of conditions, I mean mostly the wind. When we have a change of wind our car becomes extremely difficult.
"On that, we have made steps forward but there is still quite big steps to do.
"We knew this track was going to be one of our worst tracks. Just because of the high-speed corners, this is one of the weaknesses of the car.
"I believe we know why we are struggling. It's clear for us we are pushing a lot on the development, especially for the high-speed corners."
McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"
Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been" Leclerc: Radio message about Sainz "more aggressive than it should have been"
Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the F1 answers it needs
Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the F1 answers it needs Why windy Silverstone could give Ferrari the F1 answers it needs
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race
Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race
Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle
Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle Toyota and Ferrari predict tyre wear will decide WEC Monza battle
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations
Latest news
Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review
Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review
Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race
Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race
Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP
Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP
Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”
Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”
The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton
How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic
How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.