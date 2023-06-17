F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

In a wet and wild qualifying at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Red Bull driver splashed to his 25th F1 career pole position, ahead of surprise package Nico Hulkenberg who secured a front-row start for Haas.

But Hulkenberg faced a post-qualifying stewards hearing for a red flag infringement during Q3 and was duly given a three-place grid drop to push him down to fifth.

Hulkenberg’s penalty pushed Fernando Alonso up to second for Aston Martin, but he was denied the chance to fight for more due to the red flag for Oscar Piastri's crash, with conditions getting worse in heavy rain once the session restarted.

Lewis Hamilton will start third for Mercedes ahead of team-mate George Russell.

It was a miserable day for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc dropping out in Q2, but he’ll start 10th after team-mate Carlos Sainz was given a three-place grid drop for impeding Pierre Gasly in Q1. The Spaniard will line up in 11th.

Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll complete the quartet of penalty takers, both for impeding in qualifying, which mean the Aston Martin driver will start 16th and the AlphaTauri driver will start 19th.

Sergio Perez also endured a tricky qualifying having been eliminated in Q2 and will start from 12th place behind both Ferraris.

When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 18 June 2023

Start time: 7:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

The eighth round of the 2023 F1 season, the Canadian GP at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, gets underway at 2:00pm local time (7:00pm BST) on Sunday 18 June.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Canadian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Canadian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will start at 5:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 7:00pm BST Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 7:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event Start time: 5:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 7:00pm BST Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 18 June 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Canadian GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Canadian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Canadian GP at 11:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for one hour and 30 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 11:30pm BST, Sunday 18 June 2023

Will the F1 Canadian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Canadian GP will start at 7:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Canadian GP

Current weather forecasts predict mild and cloudy conditions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with low winds and a small chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Canadian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 70 laps of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, covering a total race distance of 305.270km.

