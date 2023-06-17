Subscribe
Previous / Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding Next / Hulkenberg handed three-place grid penalty for F1 Canadian GP red flag infraction
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race. 

Haydn Cobb
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

In a wet and wild qualifying at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Red Bull driver splashed to his 25th F1 career pole position, ahead of surprise package Nico Hulkenberg who secured a front-row start for Haas.

But Hulkenberg faced a post-qualifying stewards hearing for a red flag infringement during Q3 and was duly given a three-place grid drop to push him down to fifth.

Hulkenberg’s penalty pushed Fernando Alonso up to second for Aston Martin, but he was denied the chance to fight for more due to the red flag for Oscar Piastri's crash, with conditions getting worse in heavy rain once the session restarted.  

Lewis Hamilton will start third for Mercedes ahead of team-mate George Russell

It was a miserable day for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc dropping out in Q2, but he’ll start 10th after team-mate Carlos Sainz was given a three-place grid drop for impeding Pierre Gasly in Q1. The Spaniard will line up in 11th. 

Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll complete the quartet of penalty takers, both for impeding in qualifying, which mean the Aston Martin driver will start 16th and the AlphaTauri driver will start 19th.

Sergio Perez also endured a tricky qualifying having been eliminated in Q2 and will start from 12th place behind both Ferraris. 

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, leaves the garage

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, leaves the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix? 

  • Date: Sunday 18 June 2023 
  • Start time: 7:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time 

The eighth round of the 2023 F1 season, the Canadian GP at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, gets underway at 2:00pm local time (7:00pm BST) on Sunday 18 June. 

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch the F1 Canadian GP? 

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Canadian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Pre-race coverage will start at 5:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 7:00pm BST Sky Sports Main Event, ahead of the race start at 7:00pm BST. 

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event 
  • Start time: 5:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 7:00pm BST Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 18 June 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Canadian GP here.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, leaves the circuit

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, leaves the circuit

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Canadian GP highlights? 

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Canadian GP at 11:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for one hour and 30 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 11:30pm BST, Sunday 18 June 2023 

Will the F1 Canadian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website. 

Live coverage of the Canadian GP will start at 7:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the F1 Canadian GP 

Current weather forecasts predict mild and cloudy conditions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with low winds and a small chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius for the start of the race. 

How many laps is the F1 Canadian GP? 

The race is scheduled to complete 70 laps of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, covering a total race distance of 305.270km. 

F1 Canadian GP starting grid 

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'25.858   182.855
2 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1'27.102 1.244 180.243
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1'27.286 1.428 179.863
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'27.627 1.769 179.163
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'27.893 2.035 178.621
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'27.945 2.087 178.516
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'28.046 2.188 178.311
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'29.294 3.436 175.819
9 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1'31.349 5.491 171.863
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes      
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'20.615   194.747
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'20.959   193.920
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'21.484   192.670
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'21.678   192.213
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'21.821   191.877
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'22.746   189.732
17 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1'22.886   189.411
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'23.137   188.840
19 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1'23.337   188.386
20 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'23.342   188.375
View full results
shares
comments

Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll handed Canada F1 grid drops for impeding

Hulkenberg handed three-place grid penalty for F1 Canadian GP red flag infraction
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
Hulkenberg: “Wild” Canada F1 front row but race a “different cup of tea”

Hulkenberg: “Wild” Canada F1 front row but race a “different cup of tea”

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Hulkenberg: “Wild” Canada F1 front row but race a “different cup of tea” Hulkenberg: “Wild” Canada F1 front row but race a “different cup of tea”

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one BTCC Oulton Park: Hill breaks Sutton’s winning run in race one

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point Piastri knew first F1 crash would come at some point

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MGP MotoGP
German GP

Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes Marc Marquez withdraws from MotoGP German GP after five crashes

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MOT2 Moto2
Sachsenring

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The science behind battery development and use in F1

The science behind battery development and use in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The science behind battery development and use in F1 The science behind battery development and use in F1

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe