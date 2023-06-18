Live updates: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen took his 25th career pole position by fending off Fernando Alonso and the two Mercedes drivers.

Nico Hulkenberg ended Q3 on Saturday in a surprise second place but will start from fifth after being docked three positions for speeding under red flag conditions.

Carlos Sainz was another to suffer the wrath of the stewards on Saturday, dropping to 11th but promoting team-mate Charles Leclerc to 10th. Sergio Perez missed out on a Q3 berth for the third race in succession and starts 12th.

The race starts at 19:00 BST.