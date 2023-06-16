Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lewis Hamilton topped the Friday practice times for Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45

After a delayed and curtailed opening practice due to CCTV system issues at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, practice properly got under way in the second session which was extended to 90 minutes to make up for the lost running.

Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 from team-mate George Russell, profiting from a later soft tyre run compared to rivals, before a heavy rain shower hit the track in the final five minutes of FP2.

That saw Carlos Sainz remain in third place for Ferrari but ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who was equipped with the team’s major upgrade package delivered for this weekend.

With Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fifth, Max Verstappen was down in sixth for Red Bull ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, who topped the truncated FP1, and the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Canadian GP starts at 4pm local time (9pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 17 June 2023
Start time: 4pm local time – 9pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

How can I watch F1 Canadian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Canadian GP qualifying coverage starting at 8:00pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and 9:00pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 8:00pm/9:00pm BST 17 June 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Canadian GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Canadian GP at 08:30am BST on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 08:30am BST 18 June 2023

Will F1 Canadian GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Canadian GP qualifying will start at 9:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Montreal?

Wet and mild weather conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying in Montreal at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The temperature is set to be 18 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a high chance of rain.

F1 Canadian GP FP2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 30 1'13.718    
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 31 1'13.745 0.027 0.027
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 39 1'13.844 0.126 0.099
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 38 1'14.044 0.326 0.200
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 38 1'14.094 0.376 0.050
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 34 1'14.142 0.424 0.048
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 40 1'14.220 0.502 0.078
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 29 1'14.250 0.532 0.030
9 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 1'14.419 0.701 0.169
10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 39 1'14.477 0.759 0.058
11 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 38 1'14.533 0.815 0.056
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 36 1'14.544 0.826 0.011
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 40 1'14.617 0.899 0.073
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 37 1'14.811 1.093 0.194
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 43 1'14.941 1.223 0.130
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 38 1'15.002 1.284 0.061
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 33 1'15.003 1.285 0.001
18 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 17 1'15.092 1.374 0.089
19 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 38 1'15.426 1.708 0.334
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 11 1'16.369 2.651 0.943
View full results

F1 Canadian GP FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 3 1'18.728    
2 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3 1'19.175 0.447 0.447
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3 1'19.807 1.079 0.632
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 1'20.154 1.426 0.347
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 1'20.231 1.503 0.077
6 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 3 1'21.496 2.768 1.265
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 3 1'24.045 5.317 2.549
8 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 3 1'24.336 5.608 0.291
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 3 1'24.961 6.233 0.625
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 3 1'25.991 7.263 1.030
11 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 1'26.809 8.081 0.818
12 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 3 1'32.274 13.546 5.465
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2      
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 2      
15 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1      
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1      
17 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 2      
18 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 0      
19 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0      
20 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 0      
View full results
