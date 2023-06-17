Subscribe
Live: F1 Canadian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix continues on Saturday.

Max Verstappen leads the drivers’ standings by 53 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, following his latest win in Spain coupled with the Mexican’s fourth place finish behind both Mercedes drivers.

Lewis Hamilton topped Friday practice in a Mercedes 1-2, on a mixed up day which saw first practice effectively cancelled due to a track CCTV systems issues which necessitated second practice to be extended to 90 minutes to make up for lost track time.

Final practice starts at 5:30pm BST with qualifying starting at 9pm BST.

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

  • Verstappen splashes to Canadian GP pole ahead of surprise package Hulkenberg
  • Alonso and Hamilton will line up on the second row of the grid
  • Piastri crashes in Q3
  • Out in Q2: P11 Leclerc, P12 Perez, P13 Stroll, P14 Magnussen, P15 Bottas
  • Out in Q1: P16 Tsunoda, P17 Gasly, P18 De Vries, P19 Sargeant, P20 Zhou
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hulkenberg, Haas
  3. Alonso, Aston Martin
  4. Hamilton, Mercedes
  5. Russell, Mercedes
  6. Ocon, Alpine
  7. Norris, McLaren
  8. Sainz, Ferrari
  9. Piastri, McLaren
  10. Albon, Williams
As ever, thank you for joining us for qualifying in Montreal. I've been Sam Hall and I look forward to you joining us again tomorrow evening for the Canadian GP itself! Until then, goodnight!
Without further ado, here is the complete report from a soaking-wet qualifying at the Canadian GP. https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-canadian-gp-qualifying/10484274/
 
 
Hulkenberg says, "This comes a bit unexpected." It would have been bold of Haas to have expected this result, so this statement is no surprise!
 
 
Alonso is unlikely to be too upset with P3. Had it not been for the red flag, he would likely have bested Hulkenberg, but now he must find a way past the German on Sunday instead.
And it's now official! Verstappen waves to the fans as his latest pole position is confirmed.
 
Verstappen will start the Canadian Grand prix from pole position with Hulkenberg for company in the Haas! 

Alonso and Hamilton share the second row with Russell tucked in just behind.
All drivers have returned to the track and with two minutes remaining, that is that!
To paint a picture of how wet this is right now, if this was a non-league football match, a waterlogged pitch would have been declared and the game postponed.
Hamilton: "It's very wet out here. It's almost extremes."
Sainz is pressing on to set a time but falls off the track at Turn 1.
Verstappen returns to the pits to call it a day. It'd take a brave person to bet against this being pole position secured.
Ferrari to Sainz: "Even heavier rain in two minutes."
Verstappen: "It's a lot wetter already."
Here we go. Let's see what happens.
Sainz and Norris immediately head to the end of the pitlane to wait, but the track now has the sheen of standing water. Any improvements are extremely unlikely. 

Expect the drivers to return to the pits after a single exploratory lap.
Q3 will resume at 17:07 local time - 22:05BST.
The clock has been stopped with 7m11s remaining. But the track is now being soaked and this could be this.
 
If Hulkenberg cannot be bettered, he will start from the front row. It will be Haas' best GP starting position, although Magnussen did score pole in Brazil last year.
Piastri just lit up his rears when applying the throttle and then was a passenger as his McLaren went on a one way trip to the concrete wall.
Red flag. Piastri has damages to the rear of his McLaren. Hulkenberg made it across the line just moments before the session was paused.
Piastri crashes on the exit of Turn 6.
Hulkenberg improves to go P2 for Haas and there are yellow flags out.
Hamilton and Russell go P3 and P4 to push down Norris.
Alonso falls two-tenths short after trading fastest sector times with Verstappen.
Verstappen slides out of the final corner sn sets a 1m27.059s.
This could be full wet conditions in a few moments.
Verstappen is the first driver that will register a timed effort. Out of Turn 6, he squirrels all over the track as he battles to gain traction.
There is more than a little bit of spray being generated. These opening laps could well decide pole.
Q3 is underway! Rain is falling steadily and is predicted to get worse. No messing about, as the 10 drivers all immediately head out onto the track.
 
Hamilton will be breathing a sigh of relief also, after being only P10 and right on the bubble.
Looking back on the top of the order in that session, McLaren showed well with Norris and Piastri P3 and P4.
The question must be asked just how long will Red Bull put up with the recently lacklustre performances of Perez. Helmut Marko is famously unafraid to swing the axe on his drivers.
On his final effort, Leclerc took a trip across the grass at the Turn 5-6 chicane.
