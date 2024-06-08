All Series
Practice report
Formula 1 Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads final practice from Verstappen, Russell

Lewis Hamilton topped the final free practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, 0.374s clear of Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen in Montreal.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The weekend's first wholly dry session produced a clamour to log mileage on the medium tyre, where Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly logged the first benchmarks before an unwelcome hiatus in the running emerged.

Zhou Guanyu produced the second red flag of the weekend with a spin at Turn 2, losing the rear on the exit of the first corner to tuck his Sauber into the grass backwards.

On the restart, Max Verstappen put his Red Bull top with a 1m15.495s and then grabbed a 1m14.983s, although this was subsequently beaten by Fernando Alonso's 1m14.870s - the Spaniard bucking the trend by running on the hard tyre.

The Aston Martin driver took his effort down to a 1m14.445s to bring the medium runs to an end, as the attention subsequently switched to soft-tyre runs in preparation for qualifying.

Logan Sargeant kicked the C5 runs off with a 1m14.355s, but the Williams driver was chiselled out of his rare appearance at the top end of the timesheets by George Russell. Alex Albon then took the benchmark below the 74-second mark as further improvements emerged - Charles Leclerc took a turn at the top of the order before being displaced by Lewis Hamilton.

The Briton stayed at the top for a healthy chunk of the session, briefly overlapped by team-mate Russell, but reclaimed his advantage with an impressive 1m12.549s - 0.725s clear of his team-mate's best effort.

Hamilton's time remained top of the order for the rest of the session, but few could get close until the session moved towards its climax; Russell got to within half a second before being beaten by Verstappen - who touched the Turn 14 wall before setting a 1m12.923s, still 0.374s away from Hamilton's headliner.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll claimed fourth in the times, the only other driver within half a second of Hamilton, while Oscar Piastri was fifth ahead of compatriot Daniel Ricciardo.

Lando Norris and Alonso followed, ahead of Perez and Charles Leclerc among the top 10 - Leclerc finding that his Ferrari was "slow" in the opening corners, and was told he was losing 0.3s in the left-right complex.

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 31

1'12.549

   216.399
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 32

+0.374

1'12.923

 0.374 215.290
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 33

+0.408

1'12.957

 0.034 215.189
4 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.477

1'13.026

 0.069 214.986
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 32

+0.717

1'13.266

 0.240 214.282
6 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 34

+0.730

1'13.279

 0.013 214.244
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 32

+0.744

1'13.293

 0.014 214.203
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 30

+0.791

1'13.340

 0.047 214.065
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.793

1'13.342

 0.002 214.060
10 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+0.800

1'13.349

 0.007 214.039
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 30

+0.890

1'13.439

 0.090 213.777
12 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 33

+1.021

1'13.570

 0.131 213.396
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.093

1'13.642

 0.072 213.188
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 31

+1.114

1'13.663

 0.021 213.127
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 31

+1.167

1'13.716

 0.053 212.974
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 29

+1.188

1'13.737

 0.021 212.913
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.228

1'13.777

 0.040 212.798
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.331

1'13.880

 0.103 212.501
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 31

+1.526

1'14.075

 0.195 211.941
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 4

+6.107

1'18.656

 4.581 199.598
View full results  

