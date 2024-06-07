F1 Canadian GP: Alonso fastest in FP2 before rain hits
Fernando Alonso headlined a wet/dry Formula 1 FP2 session at the Canadian Grand Prix by 0.5s over George Russell, as Max Verstappen was only 18th following a powertrain issue.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
F1 Canadian GP FP2 result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
1'15.810
|207.091
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.463
1'16.273
|0.463
|205.834
|3
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.654
1'16.464
|0.191
|205.320
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.746
1'16.556
|0.092
|205.073
|5
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.921
1'16.731
|0.175
|204.605
|6
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|
+0.963
1'16.773
|0.042
|204.493
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.098
1'16.908
|0.135
|204.134
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|22
|
+1.141
1'16.951
|0.043
|204.020
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.167
1'16.977
|0.026
|203.951
|10
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+1.231
1'17.041
|0.064
|203.782
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|31
|
+1.607
1'17.417
|0.376
|202.792
|12
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.686
1'17.496
|0.079
|202.585
|13
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.912
1'17.722
|0.226
|201.996
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+2.007
1'17.817
|0.095
|201.750
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|
+2.093
1'17.903
|0.086
|201.527
|16
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|20
|
+3.198
1'19.008
|1.105
|198.708
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|17
|
+3.277
1'19.087
|0.079
|198.510
|18
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|
+3.501
1'19.311
|0.224
|197.949
|19
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|
+4.979
1'20.789
|1.478
|194.328
|20
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+5.033
1'20.843
|0.054
|194.198
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
RB announces Tsunoda to stay for F1 2025
Isle of Man TT 2024: Todd wins dramatic Senior TT; Dunlop, Hickman DNF
Live: F1 Canadian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads final practice from Verstappen, Russell
Autosport Plus
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments