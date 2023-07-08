F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The Red Bull driver saw off a McLaren attack to take pole, beating Lando Norris by 0.241s, who led an impressive qualifying display for the Woking-based squad with Oscar Piastri completing a 2-3.

But it was a nightmare qualifying again for Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez, who dropped out in Q1 after being shuffled out by the final flying lap improvements.

Charles Leclerc heads Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in fourth and fifth respectively, after the pair came close to clashing over qualifying strategy.

George Russell led the Mercedes effort in sixth place, directly ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with Alex Albon continuing a solid weekend for Williams in eighth place.

Fernando Alonso could only manage ninth in Q3 for Aston Martin as Alpine’s Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10.

When is the F1 British Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 9 July 2023

Sunday 9 July 2023 Start time: 3:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 10th round of the 2023 F1 season, the British GP at Silverstone, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (3:00pm BST) on Sunday 9 July.

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren, talk in Parc Ferme after Qualifying Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 British GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports and Channel 4 will be live broadcasting the British GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 3:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Start time: 1:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 9 July 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the British GP here.

Channel 4 also has the rights to broadcast the F1 British GP live, with pre-race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 1:30pm BS T on Channel 4, Sunday 9 July 2023

When can I watch the F1 British GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the British GP at 11:50pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for an hour, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 11:50pm BST, Sunday 9 July 2023

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 British GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the British GP will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 British GP

Current weather forecasts predict mild and cloudy conditions at Silverstone, with moderate winds and a small chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 British GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 52 laps of Silverstone, covering a total race distance of 306.198km.

F1 British GP starting grid