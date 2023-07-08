Subscribe
Previous / Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP Next / McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race. 

Haydn Cobb
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren, is interviewed after Qualifying

The Red Bull driver saw off a McLaren attack to take pole, beating Lando Norris by 0.241s, who led an impressive qualifying display for the Woking-based squad with Oscar Piastri completing a 2-3.  

But it was a nightmare qualifying again for Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez, who dropped out in Q1 after being shuffled out by the final flying lap improvements. 

Charles Leclerc heads Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in fourth and fifth respectively, after the pair came close to clashing over qualifying strategy.  

George Russell led the Mercedes effort in sixth place, directly ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with Alex Albon continuing a solid weekend for Williams in eighth place.  

Fernando Alonso could only manage ninth in Q3 for Aston Martin as Alpine’s Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10. 

When is the F1 British Grand Prix? 

  • Date: Sunday 9 July 2023 
  • Start time: 3:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time 

The 10th round of the 2023 F1 season, the British GP at Silverstone, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (3:00pm BST) on Sunday 9 July. 

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren, talk in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren, talk in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch the F1 British GP? 

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports and Channel 4 will be live broadcasting the British GP.  

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 3:00pm BST. 

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 1:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 9 July 2023 

 Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the British GP here. 

Channel 4 also has the rights to broadcast the F1 British GP live, with pre-race coverage starting at 1:30pm BST. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 1:30pm BS T on Channel 4, Sunday 9 July 2023 

When can I watch the F1 British GP highlights? 

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the British GP at 11:50pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for an hour, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services. 

  • Channel: Channel 4  
  • Start time: 11:50pm BST, Sunday 9 July 2023 
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 British GP be on the radio?  

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website. 

 Live coverage of the British GP will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the F1 British GP 

Current weather forecasts predict mild and cloudy conditions at Silverstone, with moderate winds and a small chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius for the start of the race. 

How many laps is the F1 British GP? 

The race is scheduled to complete 52 laps of Silverstone, covering a total race distance of 306.198km. 

F1 British GP starting grid 

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap km/h
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'26.720   244.552
2 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'26.961 0.241 243.874
3 81 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'27.092 0.372 243.508
4 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.136 0.416 243.385
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'27.148 0.428 243.351
6 63 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'27.155 0.435 243.331
7 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.211 0.491 243.175
8 23 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'27.530 0.810 242.289
9 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'27.659 0.939 241.932
10 10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'27.689 0.969 241.850
11 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'28.896 2.176 238.566
12 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'28.935 2.215 238.461
13 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'28.956 2.236 238.405
14 2 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'29.031 2.311 238.204
15 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo      
16 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'29.968 3.248 235.723
17 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'30.025 3.305 235.574
18 24 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'30.123 3.403 235.318
19 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'30.513 3.793 234.304
20 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'32.378 5.658 229.574
View full results
shares
comments

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
British GP

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Tim Wright

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe