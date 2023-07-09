Live updates: F1 British Grand Prix
Live commentary and updates on the 2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
F1 enters double figures for the season with Silverstone hosting the 10th race weekend of 2023 as Red Bull looks to extend its perfect win record.
Max Verstappen has been dominant this term with a personal victory haul of seven creating an 81-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings.
The Dutch driver starts from pole ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Yes, the safety car did nothing to help their strategy, but everyone else also had that to navigate.
I'd say that's a slam dunk penalty, but I thought that earlier about the earlier track limits overtaking issue!
Leclerc climbs past as well! From P7 to P10 in a flash for Sainz.
Given his time was deleted for track limits, we'll let you decide on that one!
