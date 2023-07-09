Live updates: F1 British Grand Prix

Subscribe
Live commentary and updates on the 2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

F1 enters double figures for the season with Silverstone hosting the 10th race weekend of 2023 as Red Bull looks to extend its perfect win record.

Max Verstappen has been dominant this term with a personal victory haul of seven creating an 81-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings.

The Dutch driver starts from pole ahead of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary

  • Verstappen wins the British GP from Norris and Hamilton
  • Norris led at the start but Verstappen reclaimed the lead on lap five to retain Red Bull's unbeaten record in 2023
  • Norris holds off Hamilton for second place after a late safety car
  • Piastri claims best rookie result in fourth as Ferrari slump to lowly ninth and 10th
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Norris, McLaren
  3. Hamilton, Mercedes
  4. Piastri, McLaren
  5. Russell, Mercedes
  6. Perez, Red Bull
  7. Alonso, Aston Martin
  8. Albon, Williams 
  9. Leclerc, Ferrari
  10. Sainz, Ferrari
Status: Stopped
We have a short break before the next race, the Hungarian GP, which takes place on 21-23 July. Until then have a lovely few days and go well, cheers!
With all that fun over for another year it is time to call time on this live coverage of the British GP. Some fantastic racing at Silverstone and a popular podium.
There's a jump start with getting busy with the fizzy on the podium - to the stewards room with all of you!
The fans have flooded on to the track for the podium ceremony. No British national anthem this year, but two home heroes either side of the winner - something for everyone.
Here's the British GP race report: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-british-gp-race-report/10493893/
Hamilton on his podium: "I didn't do it, the crowd did it! A big thank you to everyone for supporting and the energy which I felt. That's the reason I got up there. Also I want to say a big congratulations to Lando and McLaren."
Norris, trying and failing to punch a fly mid-answer, on his hard tyres over the softs at the end: "They just wanted to give me a test I guess. That's what Zak said, he probably called the shots on that one! I wanted the softs, it made more sense with the safety car, but I don't care, I am P2!"
Norris on his second place: "Pretty insane, pretty amazing. The team did an amazing job, so big thanks to them. But the team put me on hard tyres at the pitstop, I don't know why, they are still beginners at some things!"
Verstappen on his start: "I was doing a bit of drifting on Thursday with marketing and I felt like I was doing it today. We'll look into it as it wasn't very good. Lando had a lot of pace today."
 
Albon takes a terrific eighth place for Williams ahead of both Ferraris who round out the points places.
Piastri was very unlucky with the timing of the safety car and finishes fourth, which is still the best result of his rookie season. Russell takes fifth ahead of Perez and Alonso.
That's Verstappen's sixth straight win and Red Bull's 11th win in a row. Norris takes his first and McLaren's first podium since the 2022 Emilia Romagna GP.
Verstappen wins the British GP! Norris takes second and Hamilton is third!
Last lap time, so final orders at the bar please. Some podium bubbly for Verstappen, Norris and Hamilton?
A five-second penalty for Stroll for his contact with Gasly. Already in P11, the overall impact is unlikely to make a difference to his season.
Verstappen is eading to victory now, 3.5s up on Norris with two and a bit laps to go. Norris remains 1.7s ahead of Hamilton, while Piastri is 2.4s further back.
Oh to be a fly on the wall in Ferrari motorhome this evening. after starting P4/5, to be now running P9/10 is a spectacular failure. 

Yes, the safety car did nothing to help their strategy, but everyone else also had that to navigate.
Norris also gets a black and white flag so if he gets a penalty he'll currently drop from second to fourth.
Russell is shown the black and white flag for track limits, so one more and he'll get a five-second penalty, which right now would drop him from fifth to seventh behind Perez and Alonso.
Gasly returns to the pits and it's a double-DNF for Alpine.
Replays of the Stroll-Gasly incident show that Stroll went off the track and made contact with the Alpine when he bounced back onto the track.

I'd say that's a slam dunk penalty, but I thought that earlier about the earlier track limits overtaking issue!
This clears this up a little. An incident involving Stroll and Gasly is being investigated by the stewards.
Perez dives by Alonso into Stowe to move up to sixth place.
Verstappen is matching the lap times of Norris and Hamilton behind him to maintain his 3.3s lead as we approach the closing stages.
Gasly is off at Vale and has broken his rear suspension. It's difficult to know what happened there.
Sainz drops to P11 behind Gasly but quickly regains the position into Copse with a bold move! He just cannot make the hard tyres work on his Ferrari.
Norris has cleared out of DRS range of Hamilton as his hard tyres come into their own against the softs. Some excellent defending has paid off for the McLaren driver to push on in second place.
Perez throws it down the inside of Sainz at Vale and Albon also takes advantage to gain a position! 

Leclerc climbs past as well! From P7 to P10 in a flash for Sainz.
We were wrong about Stroll having to hand a position back. It seems that you are now permitted to go beyond the track limits and still gain a place. 

Given his time was deleted for track limits, we'll let you decide on that one!
With 10 laps to go Verstappen opens up his lead to 3.2s over Norris with a new fastest lap of 1m30.275s.
Those McLarens are rapid where it counts around Silverstone with some stellar defensive driving on show from both Norris and Piastri, against Hamilton and Russell respectively.
Stroll has been noted for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. He ran over the white line when passing Gasly, and that is a position he will almost certainly be instructed to hand back.
Norris drifts wide at Luffield to give Hamilton the inside line, but the McLaren driver keeps enough of his car ahead to grit it out on the outside to keep second place.
DRS is enabled! Here we go!
Albon holds off Leclerc on the first lap of the restarted race. The pair are hot on the heels of Sainz and Perez.
Norris defends superbly to keep Hamilton behind him going around the National pits section, as Verstappen has bolted clear already with a 2s lead!
Verstappen catches Norris napping and the McLaren driver is under pressure from Hamilton.
GO GO GO! We return to racing conditions at Silverstone!
Who is ready for a Silverstone sprint race to the finish?
Load more

