Subscribe
Previous / Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Next / Brown praises Palou but no more McLaren F1 tests until IndyCar ends
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the Friday practice times for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
THe drivers practice their start procedures at the end of FP1

Verstappen maintained his dominant grip of top spot in F1 by leading both practice sessions on Friday at Silverstone, but did see his advantage trimmed to just 0.022s by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in FP2

But it was a frustrating afternoon for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc missed the entire FP2 session due to an electrical issue.

Williams impressed on one-lap pace with Alex Albon third and Logan Sargeant fifth, split by the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez, with speed that seemed to surprise team principal James Vowles.

Lance Stroll gritted through getting hit on the finger by a piece of gravel to take sixth place for Aston Martin, ahead of the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg, Alpine's Pierre Gasly, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso in the other Aston who completed the top 10.

On the timesheet it was an underwhelming day for Mercedes with George Russell 12th and Lewis Hamilton 14th, while AlphaTauri debuted its major car upgrades with Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries propping up the FP2 results.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 British Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the British GP starts at 3pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 8 July 2023
Start time: 3pm local time – 3pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 British GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with British GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 2:15pm BST 8 July 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 2:00pm BST 8 July 2023

Channel 4 also has the rights to broadcast the F1 British GP live, with qualifying build-up coverage starting at 2:00pm BST.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights of F1 British GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the British GP at 11:55pm BST on Sunday morning. The full programme will run for 60 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 11:55pm BST 8 July 2023

Will F1 British GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of British GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Silverstone?

Mixed and mild weather conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at Silverstone. The temperature is set to be 23 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a good chance of rain.

British GP - FP2 result

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 27 1'28.078  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 29 1'28.100 0.022
3 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 30 1'28.296 0.218
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 30 1'28.342 0.264
5 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 29 1'28.766 0.688
6 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 30 1'28.866 0.788
7 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 28 1'28.880 0.802
8 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 27 1'28.889 0.811
9 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 29 1'28.926 0.848
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 26 1'29.134 1.056
11 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 28 1'29.225 1.147
12 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 25 1'29.238 1.160
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 24 1'29.242 1.164
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 24 1'29.260 1.182
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 1'29.283 1.205
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 28 1'29.378 1.300
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 1'29.439 1.361
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 25 1'29.483 1.405
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 29 1'29.571 1.493
20 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0    
View full results

British GP - FP1 result

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 26 1'28.600  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 22 1'29.048 0.448
3 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 22 1'29.089 0.489
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 21 1'29.268 0.668
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 1'29.280 0.680
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 23 1'29.319 0.719
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 25 1'29.357 0.757
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 25 1'29.441 0.841
9 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 26 1'29.471 0.871
10 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 16 1'29.658 1.058
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 26 1'29.691 1.091
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 23 1'29.768 1.168
13 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 24 1'29.828 1.228
14 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 28 1'29.874 1.274
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 22 1'30.090 1.490
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 28 1'30.092 1.492
17 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 24 1'30.124 1.524
18 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 20 1'30.321 1.721
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 21 1'30.385 1.785
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 1'30.591 1.991
View full results
shares
comments

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Brown praises Palou but no more McLaren F1 tests until IndyCar ends

Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Formula 1
British GP

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe