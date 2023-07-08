Live: F1 British GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 British Grand Prix continues with final practice and qualifying on Saturday.
F1 enters double figures for the season with Silverstone hosting the 10th race weekend of 2023 as Red Bull looks to extend its perfect win record.
Max Verstappen has been dominant this term with a personal victory haul of seven creating an 81-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings. The Dutch driver also topped both Friday practice sessions.
Reverting back to a regular schedule following the Austrian sprint, Saturday’s schedule is for final practice at 11:30am BST followed by qualifying at 3pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
The team went on to win that race with Hamilton. Could Norris or Piastri achieve something similar?
Norris is slowest of the 10.
