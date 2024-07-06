F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole
George Russell took pole position for the British Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, at Silverstone for a Mercedes 1-2
Russell will start ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
British Grand Prix grid: Russell on pole from Hamilton
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'25.819
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'25.990
|0.171
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'26.030
|0.211
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'26.203
|0.384
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'26.237
|0.418
|6
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'26.338
|0.519
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'26.509
|0.690
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.585
|0.766
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'26.640
|0.821
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.917
|1.098
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'27.097
|1.278
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'27.175
|1.356
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'27.269
|1.450
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'27.867
|2.048
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'27.949
|2.130
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'32.431
|6.612
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'32.905
|7.086
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'34.557
|8.738
|19
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'38.348
|12.529
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'39.804
|13.985
What happened in British Grand Prix Q1?
The session started in damp conditions, with Verstappen setting the early pace on intermediates at 1m37.518s. Hamilton beat that as the track continued to dry with 1m37.134s.
Just after drivers switched to slicks, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez spun off at Copse, causing a red flag with 7m30s to go.
The session restarted with everyone on slicks, but with heavy rain in the vicinity. Verstappen went off at Copse but managed to run through the gravel rather than spinning as his team-mate had, but he did sustain damage to his floor.
Piastri led the way with 1m30.895s, as a brief shower arrived, but the track dried again for the final lap. Hamilton went to the top with 1m29.547s, ahead of Russell, and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as Piastri fell to sixth.
Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Perez and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).
British GP Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell
|
What happened in British Grand Prix Q2?
Piastri set the early pace at 1m26.945s, but the final runs defined the session with Norris setting 1m26.559s, lapping 0.164s faster than Russell.
Knocked out at this point were Leclerc, Logan Sargeant (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (RB), Zhou Guanyu and Daniel Ricciardo (RB).
British GP Q2 results: Norris fastest from Russell
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'26.559
|8
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'26.723
|0.164
|9
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.730
|0.171
|8
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'26.733
|0.174
|9
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'26.770
|0.211
|8
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'26.796
|0.237
|8
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'26.843
|0.284
|8
|8
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'26.847
|0.288
|8
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'26.933
|0.374
|8
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.938
|0.379
|8
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'27.097
|0.538
|8
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'27.175
|0.616
|10
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'27.269
|0.710
|7
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'27.867
|1.308
|10
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'27.949
|1.390
|8
What happened in British Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Russell led the way with 1m26.024s, 0.006s clear of Norris, Hamilton, Piastri and Verstappen.
On the final runs, Hamilton snatched provisional pole with 1m25.990s but Russell grabbed it back with 1m25.819s, as Norris aborted his final lap after "a little mistake" and was forced to settle for third.
Verstappen salvaged fourth, ahead of Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Sainz, Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston).
British GP Q3 results: Russell takes pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'25.819
|6
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'25.990
|0.171
|6
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'26.030
|0.211
|5
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'26.203
|0.384
|6
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'26.237
|0.418
|6
|6
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'26.338
|0.519
|6
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'26.509
|0.690
|6
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.585
|0.766
|6
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'26.640
|0.821
|6
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'26.917
|1.098
|5
