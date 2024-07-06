F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

Russell will start ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Lando Norris after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

British Grand Prix grid: Russell on pole from Hamilton

What happened in British Grand Prix Q1?

The session started in damp conditions, with Verstappen setting the early pace on intermediates at 1m37.518s. Hamilton beat that as the track continued to dry with 1m37.134s.

Just after drivers switched to slicks, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez spun off at Copse, causing a red flag with 7m30s to go.

The session restarted with everyone on slicks, but with heavy rain in the vicinity. Verstappen went off at Copse but managed to run through the gravel rather than spinning as his team-mate had, but he did sustain damage to his floor.

Piastri led the way with 1m30.895s, as a brief shower arrived, but the track dried again for the final lap. Hamilton went to the top with 1m29.547s, ahead of Russell, and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as Piastri fell to sixth.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Perez and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

British GP Q1 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap Laps 1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'29.547 11 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.106 0.559 11 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.496 0.949 10 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'30.557 1.010 10 5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'30.895 1.348 9 6 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'30.994 1.447 10 7 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'31.135 1.588 9 8 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'31.190 1.643 12 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.264 1.717 11 10 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'31.291 1.744 10 11 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'31.342 1.795 10 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.410 1.863 10 13 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.596 2.049 9 14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'31.608 2.061 10 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.929 2.382 3 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'32.431 2.884 11 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'32.905 3.358 6 18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'34.557 5.010 11 19 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'38.348 8.801 5 20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'39.804 10.257 7

What happened in British Grand Prix Q2?

Piastri set the early pace at 1m26.945s, but the final runs defined the session with Norris setting 1m26.559s, lapping 0.164s faster than Russell.

Knocked out at this point were Leclerc, Logan Sargeant (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (RB), Zhou Guanyu and Daniel Ricciardo (RB).

British GP Q2 results: Norris fastest from Russell

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap Laps 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.559 8 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'26.723 0.164 9 3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.730 0.171 8 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'26.733 0.174 9 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'26.770 0.211 8 6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'26.796 0.237 8 7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'26.843 0.284 8 8 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'26.847 0.288 8 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'26.933 0.374 8 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.938 0.379 8 11 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.097 0.538 8 12 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'27.175 0.616 10 13 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'27.269 0.710 7 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'27.867 1.308 10 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'27.949 1.390 8

What happened in British Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Russell led the way with 1m26.024s, 0.006s clear of Norris, Hamilton, Piastri and Verstappen.

On the final runs, Hamilton snatched provisional pole with 1m25.990s but Russell grabbed it back with 1m25.819s, as Norris aborted his final lap after "a little mistake" and was forced to settle for third.

Verstappen salvaged fourth, ahead of Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Sainz, Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston).

British GP Q3 results: Russell takes pole