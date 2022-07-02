Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku Next / F1 British GP: Sainz grabs maiden pole in wet qualifying
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the British Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, in a rain-affected qualifying at Silverstone.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

Sainz will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz on pole from Verstappen

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'40.983   210.011
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'41.055 0.072 209.861
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'41.298 0.315 209.358
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'41.616 0.633 208.703
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'41.995 1.012 207.927
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'42.084 1.101 207.746
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'42.116 1.133 207.681
8 United Kingdom George Russell 1'42.161 1.178 207.589
9 China Zhou Guanyu 1'42.719 1.736 206.462
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi 2'03.095 22.112 172.286
11 France Pierre Gasly 1'43.702 2.719 204.505
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'44.232 3.249 203.465
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'44.311 3.328 203.311
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'44.355 3.372 203.225
15 France Esteban Ocon 1'45.190 4.207 201.612
16 Thailand Alex Albon 1'42.078 1.095 207.758
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'42.159 1.176 207.594
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'42.666 1.683 206.568
19 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'42.708 1.725 206.484
20 Canada Lance Stroll 1'43.430 2.447 205.043
View full results

What happened in British Grand Prix Q1?

A wet track prompted the majority of the field to hit the track early in case it rained more heavily. Leclerc set the early pace on intermediate tyres at 1m43.028s, swapping the top spot with Verstappen as the track began to dry.

George Russell (Mercedes) briefly went P1 on 1m41.743s, before Verstappen produced 1m40.452s, then 1m39.975s and finally a 1m39.129s to top the session by 0.717s over Leclerc.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (in the upgraded Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Lance Stroll (Aston).

British Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 10 1'39.129     213.939
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11 1'39.846 0.717 0.717 212.403
3 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 11 1'40.028 0.899 0.182 212.016
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 11 1'40.190 1.061 0.162 211.673
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 11 1'40.428 1.299 0.238 211.172
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 10 1'40.521 1.392 0.093 210.976
7 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 11 1'40.791 1.662 0.270 210.411
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 11 1'41.396 2.267 0.605 209.156
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 10 1'41.515 2.386 0.119 208.910
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 1'41.598 2.469 0.083 208.740
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 11 1'41.680 2.551 0.082 208.571
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 8 1'41.730 2.601 0.050 208.469
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 10 1'41.893 2.764 0.163 208.135
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 10 1'41.933 2.804 0.040 208.054
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 11 1'41.998 2.869 0.065 207.921
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 11 1'42.078 2.949 0.080 207.758
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 11 1'42.159 3.030 0.081 207.594
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 9 1'42.666 3.537 0.507 206.568
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 11 1'42.708 3.579 0.042 206.484
20 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10 1'43.430 4.301 0.722 205.043
View full results

What happened in British Grand Prix Q2?

With more rain falling as the session began, Verstappen set the bar at 1m41.486s and then lowered the P1 time to 1m40.655s, four tenths ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Conditions then got much worse, even catching out Verstappen who suffered a grassy off, which meant an end to any more improvements.

Knocked out at this point were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

British Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 1'40.655     210.695
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 4 1'41.062 0.407 0.407 209.847
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 1'41.247 0.592 0.185 209.463
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 6 1'41.602 0.947 0.355 208.732
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 4 1'41.725 1.070 0.123 208.479
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 8 1'41.821 1.166 0.096 208.283
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 8 1'42.209 1.554 0.388 207.492
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 8 1'42.513 1.858 0.304 206.877
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 9 1'42.640 1.985 0.127 206.621
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 8 1'43.273 2.618 0.633 205.354
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 8 1'43.702 3.047 0.429 204.505
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 9 1'44.232 3.577 0.530 203.465
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 9 1'44.311 3.656 0.079 203.311
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 8 1'44.355 3.700 0.044 203.225
15 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 9 1'45.190 4.535 0.835 201.612
View full results

What happened in British Grand Prix Q3?

The track remained wet as Leclerc set the bar at 1m50.297s, as Verstappen spun on his first flying lap. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) briefly grabbed P1 with 1m49.454s before Fernando Alonso (Alpine) took it on 1m46.227s.

Sainz set 1m46.098s before Leclerc beat him to P1 on 1m44.844s. Verstappen took P2 despite a trip over the kerbs at Club before getting it all together and taking pole with 1m42.996s. Leclerc went P2, a quarter of a second down, and just 0.004s ahead of Hamilton.

As track conditions improved, Sainz and Leclerc took turns at the top, before Verstappen reset the bar at 1m41.055s.

As the flag flew, Sainz grabbed P1 with 1m40.983s, as Verstappen couldn’t improve on his final lap due to yellow flags after Leclerc spun. Sergio Perez went fourth for Red Bull with his last lap effort, ahead of Hamilton, Lando Norris (McLaren), Alonso, Russell, Zhou and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

British Grand Prix Q3 results: Sainz takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 9 1'40.983     210.011
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 1'41.055 0.072 0.072 209.861
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 9 1'41.298 0.315 0.243 209.358
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 8 1'41.616 0.633 0.318 208.703
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 8 1'41.995 1.012 0.379 207.927
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 8 1'42.084 1.101 0.089 207.746
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 7 1'42.116 1.133 0.032 207.681
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 8 1'42.161 1.178 0.045 207.589
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 8 1'42.719 1.736 0.558 206.462
10 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 5 2'03.095 22.112 20.376 172.286
View full results

 

shares
comments
Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku
Previous article

Mercedes would have broken FIA porpoising limit in Baku
Next article

F1 British GP: Sainz grabs maiden pole in wet qualifying

F1 British GP: Sainz grabs maiden pole in wet qualifying
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
IMSA Mosport: Blomqvist on pole from Taylor in Acura 1-2 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
IMSA

IMSA Mosport: Blomqvist on pole from Taylor in Acura 1-2

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Sainz fastest in British GP on Friday British GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Sainz fastest in British GP on Friday

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Plus
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
5 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.