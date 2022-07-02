F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

Sainz will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

British Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz on pole from Verstappen

What happened in British Grand Prix Q1?

A wet track prompted the majority of the field to hit the track early in case it rained more heavily. Leclerc set the early pace on intermediate tyres at 1m43.028s, swapping the top spot with Verstappen as the track began to dry.

George Russell (Mercedes) briefly went P1 on 1m41.743s, before Verstappen produced 1m40.452s, then 1m39.975s and finally a 1m39.129s to top the session by 0.717s over Leclerc.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (in the upgraded Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Lance Stroll (Aston).

British Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

What happened in British Grand Prix Q2?

With more rain falling as the session began, Verstappen set the bar at 1m41.486s and then lowered the P1 time to 1m40.655s, four tenths ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Conditions then got much worse, even catching out Verstappen who suffered a grassy off, which meant an end to any more improvements.

Knocked out at this point were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

British Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

What happened in British Grand Prix Q3?

The track remained wet as Leclerc set the bar at 1m50.297s, as Verstappen spun on his first flying lap. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) briefly grabbed P1 with 1m49.454s before Fernando Alonso (Alpine) took it on 1m46.227s.

Sainz set 1m46.098s before Leclerc beat him to P1 on 1m44.844s. Verstappen took P2 despite a trip over the kerbs at Club before getting it all together and taking pole with 1m42.996s. Leclerc went P2, a quarter of a second down, and just 0.004s ahead of Hamilton.

As track conditions improved, Sainz and Leclerc took turns at the top, before Verstappen reset the bar at 1m41.055s.

As the flag flew, Sainz grabbed P1 with 1m40.983s, as Verstappen couldn’t improve on his final lap due to yellow flags after Leclerc spun. Sergio Perez went fourth for Red Bull with his last lap effort, ahead of Hamilton, Lando Norris (McLaren), Alonso, Russell, Zhou and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

British Grand Prix Q3 results: Sainz takes pole