F1 British GP: Russell and Hamilton complete Mercedes front row lockout
An all-British front three in Silverstone qualifying was led by George Russell, who took his third Formula 1 pole
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
F1 British GP Qualifying Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
1'25.819
|247.120
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.171
1'25.990
|0.171
|246.628
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|
+0.211
1'26.030
|0.040
|246.514
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.384
1'26.203
|0.173
|246.019
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.418
1'26.237
|0.034
|245.922
|6
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.519
1'26.338
|0.101
|245.634
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.690
1'26.509
|0.171
|245.149
|8
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.766
1'26.585
|0.076
|244.933
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.821
1'26.640
|0.055
|244.778
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+1.098
1'26.917
|0.277
|243.998
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle
Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race
How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough
Autosport Plus
The 10-year Silverstone record Hamilton is seeking to defend in 2024
How confidence-inducing Mercedes F1 car raises Russell's Silverstone hopes
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments