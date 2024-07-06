All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP: Russell and Hamilton complete Mercedes front row lockout

An all-British front three in Silverstone qualifying was led by George Russell, who took his third Formula 1 pole

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

George Russell led an all-Mercedes front row for the British Grand Prix as he beat Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole by 0.171 seconds.
A thrilling fight for pole eventually boiled down to a duel between the two Mercedes drivers. Neither Hamilton nor Russell had improved on their first sectors, but started to turn up the dial as their laps progressed.
Hamilton logged a 1m25.990s to lay down the gauntlet, one that Russell picked up and set a 1m25.819s to clinch his second F1 pole of 2024 and third of his career.
Russell had earlier led an all-British top three after the opening runs of Q3 by just 0.006s over Norris, as Hamilton and Oscar Piastri were both within touching distance in the battle for pole. Max Verstappen was an outside bet, having been hampered by floor damage sustained during his Q1 excursion through the gravel at Copse.
Norris preserved his place in that top three, but couldn't improve on his final run and ceded one position to Hamilton to lead the second row alongside Verstappen.
Although Verstappen had managed to dislodge Piastri from the top four, he was unable to make any inroads into the top three and was ultimately four tenths adrift of Russell's pole time.
Piastri beat an impressive Nico Hulkenberg, as the Haas driver claimed sixth thanks to the boost handed to him by his new upgrades. Carlos Sainz was seventh fastest from Lance Stroll, as Alex Albon beat Fernando Alonso to ninth on the grid.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

High track evolution characterised Q2 as the circuit continued to dry out, producing an ever-changing order throughout the 15-minute qualifying phase as the drivers fought until the final second to break into Q3.
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc looked vulnerable in the final stages of the session, and Leclerc's move up to seventh in the order sent Verstappen into the drop zone.
But the Dutchman recovered and pulled himself up to sixth to knock Logan Sargeant out of the top 10, and Lance Stroll's last-ditch effort pushed Leclerc back into the bottom five and cemented the Monegasque's early bath.
Yuki Tsunoda had spent the majority of the session in the bottom five, and was not able to extricate himself from the drop zone on his final lap - although was just 0.7s shy of Norris' leading time from Q2.
Zhou Guanyu and Daniel Ricciardo were also knocked out in the middle phase of qualifying, both separated by 0.6s from Tsunoda ahead.
Another big scalp was presented by Sergio Perez, who was dumped out in Q1 after he produced a red flag halfway through changeable conditions in the opening stage of qualifying.
Perez suffered a snap on the entry into Copse on his out-lap on soft tyres after ditching his intermediates, and understeered into the run-off. With limited grip as the asphalt was still wet, the Mexican slipped into the gravel and his Red Bull dug in. This left him stranded and staring down the barrel of a Q1 elimination.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Unsurprisingly, the improvement on soft tyres after the restart ensured that Perez plummeted down the order, spared from the slowest time by Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman is encumbered by penalties for taking new power unit components and thus will start from the pitlane in any case on Sunday.
Valtteri Bottas had set the first lap on softs after the restart, but had been unable to improve on his time as a brief spurt of rain affected the final five minutes of the session. This also cost Kevin Magnussen, who skittered across the gravel at Copse and retreated to the pits; the Dane could do no better than 17th as he was in the pits at the close of the session. 
Esteban Ocon also dropped out, claiming over the radio that his sole push lap in Q1's final phase came amid the interloping rain.

F1 British GP Qualifying Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 6

1'25.819

   247.120
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.171

1'25.990

 0.171 246.628
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 5

+0.211

1'26.030

 0.040 246.514
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.384

1'26.203

 0.173 246.019
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.418

1'26.237

 0.034 245.922
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 6

+0.519

1'26.338

 0.101 245.634
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 6

+0.690

1'26.509

 0.171 245.149
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.766

1'26.585

 0.076 244.933
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 6

+0.821

1'26.640

 0.055 244.778
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+1.098

1'26.917

 0.277 243.998
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Antonelli admits to feeling pressure from Mercedes F1 focus before breakthrough F2 win
Next article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: British GP

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Russell felt on "verge of getting knocked out" before British GP pole

Russell felt on "verge of getting knocked out" before British GP pole

Formula 1
British GP
Russell felt on "verge of getting knocked out" before British GP pole
Sainz back in Mercedes F1 2025 frame as Antonelli "needs to swim"

Sainz back in Mercedes F1 2025 frame as Antonelli "needs to swim"

Formula 1
British GP
Sainz back in Mercedes F1 2025 frame as Antonelli "needs to swim"
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Latest news

Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle

Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Palou relishes maiden hybrid pole after “tight” IndyCar qualifying battle
Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio

Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Malukas continues “emotional rollercoaster” after qualifying third at Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

INDY IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race
How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough

How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough

F1 Formula 1
British GP
How Antonelli performed under a new spotlight after F2 breakthrough

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The 10-year Silverstone record Hamilton is seeking to defend in 2024

The 10-year Silverstone record Hamilton is seeking to defend in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 10-year Silverstone record Hamilton is seeking to defend in 2024
How confidence-inducing Mercedes F1 car raises Russell's Silverstone hopes

How confidence-inducing Mercedes F1 car raises Russell's Silverstone hopes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How confidence-inducing Mercedes F1 car raises Russell's Silverstone hopes
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status

The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
The Silverstone mega moments that cemented Hamilton’s legend status
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe