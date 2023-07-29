Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole after Max Verstappen took a five-place grid penalty for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Verstappen topped qualifying from Ferrari driver Leclerc on Friday, but Red Bull's championship leader will start from sixth after fitting a fifth gearbox of the season.

But a dominant performance in Saturday’s rain-shortened sprint, which he also started from the front after defeating sprint race adversary Oscar Piastri, means Verstappen remains the odds-on favourite heading into Sunday.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez will start from the front row after a sprint race collision with Lewis Hamilton, who starts third, that led to his retirement. Hamilton earned a five-second penalty for the contact, which demoted him from fourth to seventh in the 11-lap race.

Carlos Sainz will start fourth on the grid in the second Ferrari ahead of McLaren's Piastri, who admitted after placing second to Verstappen in the sprint that he was "no match" for the Red Bull.

Behind Verstappen, Lando Norris will line up seventh for McLaren with George Russell, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll completing the top 10.

Both Aston Martin drivers failed to progress from SQ2 after Stroll crashed gambling on taking slick tyres on the damp track, while Alonso spun out of the sprint to bring out a safety car. 

Pierre Gasly was one of the stars of the sprint race for Alpine and secured his best finish to date with the blue team in third, but starts only 12th for Sunday's grand prix.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, 3rd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, 3rd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 30 July 2023
Start time: 3:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 12th round of the 2023 F1 season, the Belgian GP at Spa Francorchamps, gets under way at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 30 July.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Belgian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Belgian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 30 July 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Belgian GP here.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the F1 Belgian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Belgian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for an hour, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 30 July 2023

Will the F1 Belgian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Belgian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Belgian GP

Current weather forecasts predict typically mixed conditions with a 30-40% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be low at 16 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Belgian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 44 laps of Spa Francorchamps, covering a total race distance of 308.052km.

F1 Belgian GP starting grid

 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 1'46.988 235.675
2 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.057 235.549
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +0.099 235.457
4 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +0.164 235.314
5 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.377 234.847
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 1'46.168 237.495
7 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.681 234.184
8 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.817 233.888
9 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +0.855 233.806
10 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.853 231.662
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +6.160 222.844
12 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +6.683 221.819
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +7.172 220.868
14 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +7.706 219.840
15 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +9.384 216.670
16 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +13.326 209.571
17 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +13.844 208.673
18 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +14.547 207.466
19 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull +15.171 206.406
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +16.178 204.718
View full results  
