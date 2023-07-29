Piastri felt he was "no match" for Verstappen in Spa F1 sprint race
McLaren Formula 1 rookie Oscar Piastri reckons he was "no match" for Red Bull's Max Verstappen when attempting to defend his lead in the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.
A late downpour meant the field launched for the Saturday race behind the safety car ahead of a rolling start.
Drivers reported improved conditions to immediately ditch full wet tyres for intermediates, but 10 drivers stayed out to avoid losing time in a busy pitlane.
Piastri pitted straight away for intermediates, while Red Bull took the "safer call" by delaying Verstappen's stop for another lap - even if he was eventually held in the pit box for a longer 3.2 seconds to avoid clipping Lando Norris.
This handed Piastri a lead of 1.7s ahead of the safety car returning when Fernando Alonso crashed out. But Piastri only survived in the lead until lap six, with Verstappen catching a tow through Eau Rouge to pass down the Kemmel Straight on his way to securing a comfortable victory.
Piastri reckoned he was "no match" for the chasing RB19. The Australian said: "We tried our best. We boxed when the safety car came in. We led a few laps. But we were no match for Max."
Piastri reckoned the Alonso-induced safety car might have worked to his advantage as it reduced the amount of time he would have to defend from reigning double champion Verstappen.
However, he then summitted Eau Rouge and realised Verstappen was "basically on top of me already".
Piastri continued: "I thought the safety car was going to be in my favour, as it meant less [sic] laps to try and hold him behind.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme after the Sprint
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"But I looked out of Turn 1 [La Source] and I feel like I got a decent restart. I looked at the top of Eau Rouge and he was basically on top of me already. I couldn't keep him behind on the straight."
Piastri also heaped praise on the continued resurgence of his McLaren team, which scored podiums in the most recent British and Hungarian GPs thanks to Norris.
The first-time F1 podium finisher said: "Clearly, we have a little bit more work to do. But I'm very happy to get the good points…
"I think apart from Max, our pace was really strong. So, full credit to the team again.
"The last three weekends we've had, it's been pretty special compared to where we have been, so I can't thank them enough for the car. "We've still got a little bit of work to do clearly to get right to the top.
"But it's a lot nicer to be up there and to lead my first laps was a day I won't forget."
Verstappen defends "safer" Red Bull pit call in Spa F1 sprint
Alonso explains uncharacteristic Spa F1 sprint spin
Piastri feared McLaren “might hit reverse” in F1 British GP
Piastri feared McLaren “might hit reverse” in F1 British GP Piastri feared McLaren “might hit reverse” in F1 British GP
What F1 GPS data reveals about McLaren’s shining Silverstone qualifying
What F1 GPS data reveals about McLaren’s shining Silverstone qualifying What F1 GPS data reveals about McLaren’s shining Silverstone qualifying
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP from sixth on grid
Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying
Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying Norris "completely destroyed the floor" in F1 Belgian GP qualifying
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
Latest news
Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP
Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP
London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages
London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages
Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP
Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP
BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three
BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.