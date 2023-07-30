Live updates: F1 Belgian GP
Follow the live action from the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after Max Verstappen took a five-place grid penalty for fitting a fifth gearbox of the season to his Red Bull.
The Dutchman had 'won qualifying' by setting the fastest time, a feat that he repeated on Saturday in the sprint shootout, and later converted into a sprint race victory.
A Red Bull victory today would see the team become the first to score 12 consecutive race wins in a single season.
Verstappen's penalty also promotes Sergio Perez onto the front row, with Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri also benefitting.
Nico Hulkenberg will start from the pitlane after breaching parc fermé to make changes to his Haas.
The Spa-Francorchamps race will get underway at 2pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Gasly just about holds on and now Albon is forced to defend from Bottas.
Trending
Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now
Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass The surprise star of Verstappen’s latest Spa masterclass
What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic
What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with late F1 Belgian GP tyre tactic
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
F1 risks “catastrophe” if engine move ends up in BOP, warns Wolff
F1 risks “catastrophe” if engine move ends up in BOP, warns Wolff F1 risks “catastrophe” if engine move ends up in BOP, warns Wolff
Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff Departing boss Szafnauer hopes “future is bright” for Alpine F1 staff
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri
Red Bull's Clean Sweep & Wet Weather Woes - Belgian GP Review 2023
Red Bull's Clean Sweep & Wet Weather Woes - Belgian GP Review 2023
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix - Updated
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix - Updated
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix