Live updates: F1 Belgian GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start from pole position after Max Verstappen took a five-place grid penalty for fitting a fifth gearbox of the season to his Red Bull.

The Dutchman had 'won qualifying' by setting the fastest time, a feat that he repeated on Saturday in the sprint shootout, and later converted into a sprint race victory.

A Red Bull victory today would see the team become the first to score 12 consecutive race wins in a single season.

Verstappen's penalty also promotes Sergio Perez onto the front row, with Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri also benefitting.

Nico Hulkenberg will start from the pitlane after breaching parc fermé to make changes to his Haas.

The Spa-Francorchamps race will get underway at 2pm BST.