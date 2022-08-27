Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Carlos Sainz will start from pole position for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen topped qualifying despite a grid penalty. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

The reigning F1 world champion dominated qualifying, going fastest by 0.632s from nearest challenger Sainz, but with a back of the grid engine penalty Verstappen will start from 15th place.

Verstappen’s penalty meant Sainz inherited pole for Ferrari and he will be joined on the front row by Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull. 

Charles Leclerc, who ended qualifying in fourth, also has a back of the grid penalty and will duly start from 16th place directly behind title rival Verstappen.

Despite the grid penalty, both Verstappen and Leclerc are predicted to fight back up to the podium spots, while Mercedes driver George Russell said he expected the Dutchman to still be able to win the Belgian GP

It was a disappointing qualifying for Mercedes with its best effort from Lewis Hamilton 1.838s off Verstappen’s best lap, which led to team principal Toto Wolff branding it as “not acceptable”

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 28th August 2022
Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

The 14th round of the 2022 F1 season, the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 28th August.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Belgian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Belgian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will be starting on Sky Sports F1 at 12:30pm ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 12:30pm BST, Sunday 28th August 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Belgian GP here

When can I watch the F1 Belgian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Belgian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for two-and-a-half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 28th August 2022

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 Belgian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Belgian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Belgian GP

Current weather forecasts predict sunny and warm conditions at Spa-Francorchamps, with a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 21 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, two degrees cooler than the Hungarian GP last time out.

How many laps is the F1 Belgian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 44 laps at Spa-Francorchamps , covering a total race distance of 308.052km.

F1 Belgian GP starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'44.297  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'44.462 0.165
3 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'45.368 1.071
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'45.503 1.206
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'45.776 1.479
6 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'45.837 1.540
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'45.767 1.470
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'45.827 1.530
9 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'46.611 2.314
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'46.344 2.047
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'46.401 2.104
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'46.557 2.260
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'46.692 2.395
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'47.866 3.569
15 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'43.665  
16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'44.553 0.256
17 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'45.180 0.883
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'46.178 1.881
19 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'46.085 1.788
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'47.718 3.421
