Live: F1 Belgian GP commentary and updates - Race

F1 returns after its summer break with major developments off the track taking focus, headlined by Audi’s announcement it will join the championship as a power unit supplier in 2026 and the latest driver market saga.

On the track, Max Verstappen leads the F1 world drivers’ championship by 80 points over Charles Leclerc thanks to back-to-back wins in France and Hungary before the summer break.

But both serve grid penalties for the Belgian GP due to engine changes, along with five other drivers. Verstappen, who topped qualifying, starts from 14th with Leclerc alongside him in 15th. Carlos Sainz inherited pole position after qualifying and is joined on the front row by Sergio Perez.