Formula 1 Bahrain GP

F1 Bahrain GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Lewis Hamilton topped the Thursday practice times for Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The 2024 F1 season has fully arrived following pre-season testing in Bahrain last week, with Hamilton leading a Mercedes 1-2 at the end of FP2, while Red Bull appeared off the pace with Max Verstappen in sixth and Sergio Perez down in 10th.

But with engine modes and fuel loads far from clear, all eyes will be on qualifying to see if Red Bull can surge back to the front as many expect, or can any of its rivals take the challenge to them in 2024?

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Bahrain GP starts at 7pm local time (4pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

The entire Bahrain GP weekend has shifted forward by one day compared to its regular schedule due to Ramadan starting on Sunday 10 March.

With next week’s Saudi Arabian GP taking place on Saturday 9 March, it meant this weekend’s Bahrain GP had to be moved forward a day to ensure a week gap between two grands prix as stipulated in F1 rules.

Date: Friday 1 March 2024
Start time: 7pm local time – 4pm GMT

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a monthly membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Bahrain GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Bahrain GP qualifying coverage starting at 3:10pm GMT on Sky Sports F1.

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 3:10pm GMT 1 March 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Bahrain GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Bahrain GP at 7:30pm GMT on Friday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 7:30pm GMT 1 March 2024

Will F1 Bahrain GP qualifying be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Bahrain GP qualifying will start at 4:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Bahrain?

Dry and mild conditions are forecast for Friday night for the start of qualifying in Bahrain. The temperature is set to be 18 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Bahrain GP practice two results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 25

1'30.374

   215.584
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.206

1'30.580

 0.206 215.093
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+0.286

1'30.660

 0.080 214.904
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.395

1'30.769

 0.109 214.645
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 27

+0.410

1'30.784

 0.015 214.610
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.477

1'30.851

 0.067 214.452
7 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 23

+0.510

1'30.884

 0.033 214.374
8 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.517

1'30.891

 0.007 214.357
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.739

1'31.113

 0.222 213.835
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+0.741

1'31.115

 0.002 213.830
11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+0.959

1'31.333

 0.218 213.320
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 26

+1.142

1'31.516

 0.183 212.893
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.341

1'31.715

 0.199 212.431
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 27

+1.390

1'31.764

 0.049 212.318
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 29

+1.507

1'31.881

 0.117 212.048
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 25

+1.577

1'31.951

 0.070 211.886
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.627

1'32.001

 0.050 211.771
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+1.653

1'32.027

 0.026 211.711
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.674

1'32.048

 0.021 211.663
20 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+2.234

1'32.608

 0.560 210.383
View full results  

Bahrain GP practice one results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

1'32.869

   209.792
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.032

1'32.901

 0.032 209.720
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.244

1'33.113

 0.212 209.242
4 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+0.314

1'33.183

 0.070 209.085
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+0.324

1'33.193

 0.010 209.062
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.369

1'33.238

 0.045 208.962
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+0.382

1'33.251

 0.013 208.932
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.399

1'33.268

 0.017 208.894
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.433

1'33.302

 0.034 208.818
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+0.485

1'33.354

 0.052 208.702
11 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.516

1'33.385

 0.031 208.633
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+0.544

1'33.413

 0.028 208.570
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 17

+0.714

1'33.583

 0.170 208.191
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+0.999

1'33.868

 0.285 207.559
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 16

+1.054

1'33.923

 0.055 207.438
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 19

+1.344

1'34.213

 0.290 206.799
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 21

+1.938

1'34.807

 0.594 205.503
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+2.275

1'35.144

 0.337 204.775
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 25

+4.608

1'37.477

 2.333 199.874
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 27

+5.069

1'37.938

 0.461 198.934
View full results  

comments
Previous article Alleged Horner messages leaked after Red Bull F1 investigation clears him of wrongdoing
Next article Piastri: "We'll see how many sandbags come off" the Red Bull in Bahrain F1 qualifying

Haydn Cobb
