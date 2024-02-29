F1 Bahrain GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Lewis Hamilton topped the Thursday practice times for Mercedes ahead of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The 2024 F1 season has fully arrived following pre-season testing in Bahrain last week, with Hamilton leading a Mercedes 1-2 at the end of FP2, while Red Bull appeared off the pace with Max Verstappen in sixth and Sergio Perez down in 10th.
But with engine modes and fuel loads far from clear, all eyes will be on qualifying to see if Red Bull can surge back to the front as many expect, or can any of its rivals take the challenge to them in 2024?
What time does qualifying start for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?
Qualifying for the Bahrain GP starts at 7pm local time (4pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
The entire Bahrain GP weekend has shifted forward by one day compared to its regular schedule due to Ramadan starting on Sunday 10 March.
With next week’s Saudi Arabian GP taking place on Saturday 9 March, it meant this weekend’s Bahrain GP had to be moved forward a day to ensure a week gap between two grands prix as stipulated in F1 rules.
Date: Friday 1 March 2024
Start time: 7pm local time – 4pm GMT
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a monthly membership of £34.99p per month.
How can I watch F1 Bahrain GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Bahrain GP qualifying coverage starting at 3:10pm GMT on Sky Sports F1.
- Channel: Sky Sports F1
- Start time: 3:10pm GMT 1 March 2024
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Bahrain GP qualifying?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Bahrain GP at 7:30pm GMT on Friday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 7:30pm GMT 1 March 2024
Will F1 Bahrain GP qualifying be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Bahrain GP qualifying will start at 4:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.
What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Bahrain?
Dry and mild conditions are forecast for Friday night for the start of qualifying in Bahrain. The temperature is set to be 18 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Bahrain GP practice two results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
1'30.374
|215.584
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.206
1'30.580
|0.206
|215.093
|3
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.286
1'30.660
|0.080
|214.904
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.395
1'30.769
|0.109
|214.645
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.410
1'30.784
|0.015
|214.610
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.477
1'30.851
|0.067
|214.452
|7
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.510
1'30.884
|0.033
|214.374
|8
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.517
1'30.891
|0.007
|214.357
|9
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.739
1'31.113
|0.222
|213.835
|10
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.741
1'31.115
|0.002
|213.830
|11
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.959
1'31.333
|0.218
|213.320
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+1.142
1'31.516
|0.183
|212.893
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.341
1'31.715
|0.199
|212.431
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.390
1'31.764
|0.049
|212.318
|15
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|29
|
+1.507
1'31.881
|0.117
|212.048
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+1.577
1'31.951
|0.070
|211.886
|17
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.627
1'32.001
|0.050
|211.771
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+1.653
1'32.027
|0.026
|211.711
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.674
1'32.048
|0.021
|211.663
|20
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+2.234
1'32.608
|0.560
|210.383
|View full results
Bahrain GP practice one results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
1'32.869
|209.792
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.032
1'32.901
|0.032
|209.720
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.244
1'33.113
|0.212
|209.242
|4
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.314
1'33.183
|0.070
|209.085
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.324
1'33.193
|0.010
|209.062
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.369
1'33.238
|0.045
|208.962
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.382
1'33.251
|0.013
|208.932
|8
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.399
1'33.268
|0.017
|208.894
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.433
1'33.302
|0.034
|208.818
|10
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.485
1'33.354
|0.052
|208.702
|11
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.516
1'33.385
|0.031
|208.633
|12
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.544
1'33.413
|0.028
|208.570
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|17
|
+0.714
1'33.583
|0.170
|208.191
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.999
1'33.868
|0.285
|207.559
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|16
|
+1.054
1'33.923
|0.055
|207.438
|16
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|19
|
+1.344
1'34.213
|0.290
|206.799
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|21
|
+1.938
1'34.807
|0.594
|205.503
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+2.275
1'35.144
|0.337
|204.775
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|25
|
+4.608
1'37.477
|2.333
|199.874
|20
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|
+5.069
1'37.938
|0.461
|198.934
|View full results
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC
Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC
Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start
Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start
Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole
Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole
Autosport Plus
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn
How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments