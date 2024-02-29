F1 Bahrain GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The 2024 F1 season has fully arrived following pre-season testing in Bahrain last week, with Hamilton leading a Mercedes 1-2 at the end of FP2, while Red Bull appeared off the pace with Max Verstappen in sixth and Sergio Perez down in 10th.

But with engine modes and fuel loads far from clear, all eyes will be on qualifying to see if Red Bull can surge back to the front as many expect, or can any of its rivals take the challenge to them in 2024?

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Bahrain GP starts at 7pm local time (4pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

The entire Bahrain GP weekend has shifted forward by one day compared to its regular schedule due to Ramadan starting on Sunday 10 March.

With next week’s Saudi Arabian GP taking place on Saturday 9 March, it meant this weekend’s Bahrain GP had to be moved forward a day to ensure a week gap between two grands prix as stipulated in F1 rules.

Date: Friday 1 March 2024

Start time: 7pm local time – 4pm GMT

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a monthly membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Bahrain GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Bahrain GP qualifying coverage starting at 3:10pm GMT on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 3:10pm GMT 1 March 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Bahrain GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Bahrain GP at 7:30pm GMT on Friday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 7:30pm GMT 1 March 2024

Will F1 Bahrain GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Bahrain GP qualifying will start at 4:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Bahrain?

Dry and mild conditions are forecast for Friday night for the start of qualifying in Bahrain. The temperature is set to be 18 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

