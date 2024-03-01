Live: F1 Bahrain GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
The Formula 1 season opener continues with final practice and qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton led a surprise Mercedes 1-2 at the end of practice on the opening day of track action, but many expect Red Bull to surge back to the front come qualifying.
FP3 begins at 12:30pm GMT (3:30pm local time) with qualifying at 4pm GMT (7pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
Leaderboard
If we're drawing up a team-by-team pecking order purely based on one-lap pace, then we're left with:
1) Red Bull
2) Ferrari
3) Mercedes
4) Aston Martin
5) McLaren
6) Haas
7) RB
8) Williams
9) Sauber
10) Alpine
