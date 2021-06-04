Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2 Next / Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Results

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

By:

Sergio Perez set the fastest overall time for Red Bull during an incident-packed opening day of Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice in Baku on Friday, the sixth round of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship season.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

Both Friday practice sessions have each been cut to one hour in 2021, instead of the usual 90 minutes each.

FP1 was topped by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, while team-mate Perez was fastest in FP2 – as title rivals Mercedes seriously struggled for pace and languished outside of the top 10 in the overall times.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 1'43.184    
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 20 1'43.227 0.043 0.043
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 20 1'43.521 0.337 0.294
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 17 1'43.630 0.446 0.109
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 25 1'43.732 0.548 0.102
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 23 1'43.757 0.573 0.025
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1'43.893 0.709 0.136
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 20 1'43.996 0.812 0.103
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 25 1'44.777 1.593 0.781
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 20 1'44.891 1.707 0.114
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 18 1'44.943 1.759 0.052
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 20 1'45.092 1.908 0.149
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 23 1'45.234 2.050 0.142
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 25 1'45.384 2.200 0.150
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 24 1'45.415 2.231 0.031
16 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 23 1'45.446 2.262 0.031
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 24 1'45.452 2.268 0.006
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 22 1'45.774 2.590 0.322
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 20 1'46.899 3.715 1.125
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 18 1'46.945 3.761 0.046
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 1?

Lewis Hamilton set the soft-tyred benchmark for Mercedes at 1m43.893s after 20 minutes.

The first incident of the session was rookie Yuki Tsunoda clipping the wall approaching Turn 4 in his AlphaTauri and he spent an age in the escape road, repeatedly struggling to find reverse. Just after he got going, Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel outbraked himself at Turn 1 but was soon on his way again.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo spent a morale-boosting period at P1 on 1m43.732s. Team-mate Norris was on a faster lap when he spun at Turn 16, just keeping it out of the wall.

Ferrari then claimed a 1-2, with Charles Leclerc’s 1m43.227s a third-of-a-second clear of Carlos Sainz Jr. Hamilton was also on a quick lap when he opted to go straight on at Turn 15, as did Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and, late on in the session, Sainz.

Verstappen, who had a number of laps thwarted by traffic much to his disgust, went to the top of the times with 10 minutes remaining after producing 1m43.184s. Behind him, and benefiting from a distant tow, team-mate Sergio Perez went fourth quickest. Ricciardo stayed fifth, ahead of Gasly.

Hamilton was seventh, ahead of Norris, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

Nikita Mazepin spun his Haas in the wall at Turn 16 in the closing stages, while team-mate Mick Schumacher outbraked himself at Turn 4. Bottas and Norris went off in tandem at Turn 4.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2 results: Perez fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 22 1'42.115    
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 23 1'42.216 0.101 0.101
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 24 1'42.243 0.128 0.027
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 22 1'42.436 0.321 0.193
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 26 1'42.534 0.419 0.098
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 24 1'42.693 0.578 0.159
7 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 25 1'42.941 0.826 0.248
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 24 1'43.018 0.903 0.077
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 23 1'43.020 0.905 0.002
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 25 1'43.130 1.015 0.110
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 1'43.156 1.041 0.026
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 23 1'43.220 1.105 0.064
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 23 1'43.298 1.183 0.078
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 21 1'43.812 1.697 0.514
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 22 1'43.881 1.766 0.069
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 23 1'44.184 2.069 0.303
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 24 1'44.557 2.442 0.373
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 23 1'45.563 3.448 1.006
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 12 1'46.095 3.980 0.532
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 5 1'46.983 4.868 0.888
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 2?

In FP2, Bottas went off at Turn 1 on his first flying lap attempt and Norris bailed out down the escape road at Turn 15. Vettel spun at Turn 16 as the early incidents came thick and fast.

Nicholas Latifi caused a red flag when his Williams suffered a mechanical issue and was stranded on track.

After a quick break, Sainz bolted on the soft tyres and set the pace at 1m42.243s, with Leclerc popping into second, 0.193s down. Leclerc then set the fastest first sector on his second push lap but locked up and slid into the wall at Turn 15, leaving his front wing behind after crunching head-on into the tyres.

Perez jumped up to P1 at his second attempt, producing a time of 1m42.115s, with Verstappen 0.101s slower. Sainz and Leclerc were third and fourth respectively.

Gasly was fifth fastest, despite another trip down the Turn 15 escape road, ahead of Alonso, an impressive Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Norris, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) who went off again late on but managed to perform a decent spin-turn this time to rejoin.

Hamilton struggled for pace at the second street race weekend in succession, reporting that he “didn’t really know where the time is to be honest” on the soft tyre. He finished the session 11th, with Bottas down in 16th.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

Previous article

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

Next article

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

57min
3
Formula 1

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku

6h
4
Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

4h
5
Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move

2h
Latest news
Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
F1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

10m
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
F1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

57m
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
F1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

1h
AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move
F1

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move

2h
Bottas won't take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks
F1

Bottas won't take "loser's option" after early 2021 F1 setbacks

3h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
3h

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
19h

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco, as Prost prevailed
Video Inside
Formula 1

When Senna and Bellof starred in Monaco, as Prost prevailed

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
7h
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

Formula 1
Jun 1, 2021
The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

Formula 1
May 30, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021

Trending Today

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen beats Ferrari duo to fastest FP1 time
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen beats Ferrari duo to fastest FP1 time

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Verstappen’s peace of mind more important than points lead

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Catalunya MotoGP: Zarco edges out Morbidelli in FP2

Latest news

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Singapore GP called off as F1 assesses replacement options

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results: Perez fastest in Baku

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Perez heads Verstappen for Red Bull 1-2 in FP2

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals Tsunoda's new F1 training schedule after Italy move

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.