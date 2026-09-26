BTCC Silverstone: Hyundai team in late-season engine switch
Tom Chilton switches to TOCA engine for Silverstone and Brands
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
British Touring Car Championship Hyundai team Excelr8 Motorsport has switched engine suppliers on the Hyundai i30 N Fastback of Tom Chilton for the rest of the season.
Excelr8 has used bespoke Hyundai engines built by Swindon Powertrain since the 2022 season, when Tom Ingram took the first of his two titles with the team.
But now the decision has been made to equip the machine of Chilton with the customer M-Sport-built TOCA powerplant for this weekend’s round at Silverstone, and the finale at Brands Hatch.
Nineteen-time BTCC race winner Chilton has suffered a series of alternator failures this season, restricting him to 12th in the championship. And the engine switch carries a five-point penalty for going beyond the maximum two powerplants allowed for each driver per season, dropping him to 14th in the ranking.
Chilton shook down the Hyundai at M-Sport’s Cumbria facility during the week before arriving at Silverstone, where he went sixth fastest in free practice. This was also comfortably the fastest time set on medium-compound Goodyear tyres, albeit a brand-new set.
“We’ve done the whole year with Swindon and it is a great engine,” Chilton told Autosport. “But everybody knows that the ancillaries – the third-party parts that Swindon can’t do anything about – have been letting us down a lot. I just want to do the last two rounds with some reliability and end the season on a high.
“M-Sport are very good at what they do. Everyone assumes that a customer engine is the cheap option, but they’re a leading company – I know that after being shown around their machine shop!
“We’ve still got a bit of refining to do on it, but hopefully we should get that sorted in time for qualifying.”
Photo by: JEP
That has not been the only change at Excelr8, where Osamu Kawashima has stepped in to make his BTCC debut in place of Ricky Collard, who sits fourth in the championship.
The 57-year-old Kawashima, the first driver from his country to take part in the BTCC since a one-off appearance for Japanese great Kunimitsu Takahashi in a Colt Starion Turbo in 1985, firmly brought up the rear of the 23-car field in free practice.
Fastest was the CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon of Dan Rowbottom, who left it until the chequered flag to dislodge Mikey Doble’s Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon from the summit – by just 0.022 seconds.
Further late improvements from Charles Rainford (West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport) and Adam Morgan (CPRL Mercedes) placed them third and fourth respectively at the finish.
Josh Cook sat atop the times for much of the session in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport, before the flurry of quick laps in the final five minutes dropped him to fifth.
Behind Chilton, the top 10 was completed by Dan Lloyd (Restart Racing Hyundai), Aiden Moffat (PMR Audi), Daryl De Leon (WSR BMW) and Gordon Shedden (Speedworks Toyota).
Ash Sutton, who is likely to be crowned champion in Sunday’s races with one round to spare, was 20th fastest in his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium. His access to just one second per lap of TOCA Turbo Boost has an enormous effect on the Silverstone National Circuit due to its short lap time (56s) and long straights.
BTCC Silverstone - Practice results
FiP
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing
|32
|Mercedes A35 Saloon
|31
|
56.776
|104.013
|2
|
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
|88
|Audi A3 Saloon
|35
|
+0.022
56.798
|0.022
|103.973
|3
|
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
|99
|BMW 330i M Sport
|34
|
+0.042
56.818
|0.020
|103.936
|4
|A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing
|33
|Mercedes A35 Saloon
|27
|
+0.056
56.832
|0.014
|103.910
|5
|J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing
|66
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|33
|
+0.196
56.972
|0.140
|103.655
|6
|T. Chilton Team Vertu
|3
|Hyundai i30N
|26
|
+0.231
57.007
|0.035
|103.591
|7
|D. Lloyd Restart Racing
|123
|Hyundai i30N
|33
|
+0.335
57.111
|0.104
|103.403
|8
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
|16
|Audi A3 Saloon
|24
|
+0.399
57.175
|0.064
|103.287
|9
|
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
|2
|BMW 330i M Sport
|28
|
+0.424
57.200
|0.025
|103.242
|10
|G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|52
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|28
|
+0.435
57.211
|0.011
|103.222
|11
|T. Ingram Team Vertu
|80
|Hyundai i30N
|30
|
+0.489
57.265
|0.054
|103.125
|12
|
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
|17
|Audi A3 Saloon
|27
|
+0.520
57.296
|0.031
|103.069
|13
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|27
|Ford Focus Titanium
|27
|
+0.556
57.332
|0.036
|103.004
|14
|A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|50
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|27
|
+0.584
57.360
|0.028
|102.954
|15
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|77
|Ford Focus Titanium
|35
|
+0.598
57.374
|0.014
|102.929
|16
|
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
|7
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|33
|
+0.618
57.394
|0.020
|102.893
|17
|
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
|29
|BMW 330i M Sport
|33
|
+0.730
57.506
|0.112
|102.693
|18
|
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
|15
|Ford Focus Titanium
|31
|
+0.761
57.537
|0.031
|102.637
|19
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|22
|Hyundai i30N
|33
|
+0.929
57.705
|0.168
|102.338
|20
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|116
|Ford Focus Titanium
|30
|
+0.973
57.749
|0.044
|102.260
|21
|
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
|28
|Hyundai i30N
|29
|
+1.098
57.874
|0.125
|102.040
|22
|
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
|55
|Audi A3 Saloon
|30
|
+1.433
58.209
|0.335
|101.452
|23
|
O. Kawashima Team Vertu
|81
|Hyundai i30N
|31
|
+3.000
59.776
|1.567
|98.793
|View full results
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