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Practice report
BTCC Silverstone (National Circuit)

BTCC Silverstone: Hyundai team in late-season engine switch

Tom Chilton switches to TOCA engine for Silverstone and Brands

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Chilton-5G4A8125

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

British Touring Car Championship Hyundai team Excelr8 Motorsport has switched engine suppliers on the Hyundai i30 N Fastback of Tom Chilton for the rest of the season.

Excelr8 has used bespoke Hyundai engines built by Swindon Powertrain since the 2022 season, when Tom Ingram took the first of his two titles with the team.

But now the decision has been made to equip the machine of Chilton with the customer M-Sport-built TOCA powerplant for this weekend’s round at Silverstone, and the finale at Brands Hatch.

Nineteen-time BTCC race winner Chilton has suffered a series of alternator failures this season, restricting him to 12th in the championship. And the engine switch carries a five-point penalty for going beyond the maximum two powerplants allowed for each driver per season, dropping him to 14th in the ranking.

Chilton shook down the Hyundai at M-Sport’s Cumbria facility during the week before arriving at Silverstone, where he went sixth fastest in free practice. This was also comfortably the fastest time set on medium-compound Goodyear tyres, albeit a brand-new set.

“We’ve done the whole year with Swindon and it is a great engine,” Chilton told Autosport. “But everybody knows that the ancillaries – the third-party parts that Swindon can’t do anything about – have been letting us down a lot. I just want to do the last two rounds with some reliability and end the season on a high.

“M-Sport are very good at what they do. Everyone assumes that a customer engine is the cheap option, but they’re a leading company – I know that after being shown around their machine shop!

“We’ve still got a bit of refining to do on it, but hopefully we should get that sorted in time for qualifying.”

Photo by: JEP

That has not been the only change at Excelr8, where Osamu Kawashima has stepped in to make his BTCC debut in place of Ricky Collard, who sits fourth in the championship.

The 57-year-old Kawashima, the first driver from his country to take part in the BTCC since a one-off appearance for Japanese great Kunimitsu Takahashi in a Colt Starion Turbo in 1985, firmly brought up the rear of the 23-car field in free practice.

Fastest was the CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon of Dan Rowbottom, who left it until the chequered flag to dislodge Mikey Doble’s Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon from the summit – by just 0.022 seconds.

Further late improvements from Charles Rainford (West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport) and Adam Morgan (CPRL Mercedes) placed them third and fourth respectively at the finish.

Josh Cook sat atop the times for much of the session in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport, before the flurry of quick laps in the final five minutes dropped him to fifth.

Behind Chilton, the top 10 was completed by Dan Lloyd (Restart Racing Hyundai), Aiden Moffat (PMR Audi), Daryl De Leon (WSR BMW) and Gordon Shedden (Speedworks Toyota).

Ash Sutton, who is likely to be crowned champion in Sunday’s races with one round to spare, was 20th fastest in his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium. His access to just one second per lap of TOCA Turbo Boost has an enormous effect on the Silverstone National Circuit due to its short lap time (56s) and long straights.

BTCC Silverstone - Practice results

FiP

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing 32 Mercedes A35 Saloon 31

56.776

   104.013
2
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
 88 Audi A3 Saloon 35

+0.022

56.798

 0.022 103.973
3
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
 99 BMW 330i M Sport 34

+0.042

56.818

 0.020 103.936
4 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing 33 Mercedes A35 Saloon 27

+0.056

56.832

 0.014 103.910
5 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 33

+0.196

56.972

 0.140 103.655
6 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu 3 Hyundai i30N 26

+0.231

57.007

 0.035 103.591
7 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Restart Racing 123 Hyundai i30N 33

+0.335

57.111

 0.104 103.403
8 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing 16 Audi A3 Saloon 24

+0.399

57.175

 0.064 103.287
9
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
 2 BMW 330i M Sport 28

+0.424

57.200

 0.025 103.242
10 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 52 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 28

+0.435

57.211

 0.011 103.222
11 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu 80 Hyundai i30N 30

+0.489

57.265

 0.054 103.125
12
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
 17 Audi A3 Saloon 27

+0.520

57.296

 0.031 103.069
13 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus Titanium 27

+0.556

57.332

 0.036 103.004
14 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 50 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+0.584

57.360

 0.028 102.954
15 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus Titanium 35

+0.598

57.374

 0.014 102.929
16
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
 7 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 33

+0.618

57.394

 0.020 102.893
17
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
 29 BMW 330i M Sport 33

+0.730

57.506

 0.112 102.693
18
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
 15 Ford Focus Titanium 31

+0.761

57.537

 0.031 102.637
19 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing 22 Hyundai i30N 33

+0.929

57.705

 0.168 102.338
20 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 116 Ford Focus Titanium 30

+0.973

57.749

 0.044 102.260
21
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
 28 Hyundai i30N 29

+1.098

57.874

 0.125 102.040
22
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
 55 Audi A3 Saloon 30

+1.433

58.209

 0.335 101.452
23
O. Kawashima Team Vertu
 81 Hyundai i30N 31

+3.000

59.776

 1.567 98.793
View full results

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