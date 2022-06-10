Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads FP2 from Perez and Verstappen Next / Bottas expecting Baku boost as Alfa saves upgrades for Saturday
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc went quickest in Friday practice for Ferrari at the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The Ferrari driver led Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in second practice, setting a fastest lap time of 1m43.224s, to go quickest from the Mexican driver by 0.248s.

Leclerc ended the session complaining of a drop in power from his Ferrari engine, but completed FP2 without any major issues.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a strong Friday in Baku for Alpine with fourth place in second practice, having been fifth and best of the rest behind the Ferraris and Red Bulls in FP1.

That meant Carlos Sainz was shuffled back to fifth place for Ferrari in the second practice session, but he still kept ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Mercedes appeared to struggle with porpoising on the high-speed Baku circuit, with George Russell taking seventh and team-mate Lewis Hamilton down in 12th.

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and McLaren’s Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 in FP2.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP starts at 6pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 11th June 2022
Start time: 6pm local time – 3pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels, which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £33.99 per month.

Fans wanting to watch the action for free will have to wait until Saturday evening (qualifying) or Sunday evening (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

How can I watch F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Azerbaijan GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:00pm GMT.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1

· Start time: 2:00pm BST 11th June 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP at 10:05pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 10:05pm BST 11th June 2022

Will F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Azerbaijan GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Baku City Circuit?

Sunny and hot weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Baku City Circuit. The temperature is set to be 27 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, one degree warmer than Monaco GP qualifying.

FP2 result

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari  
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.248
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.356
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 0.918
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1.050
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.091
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1.324
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.343
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1.385
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1.547
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1.557
12 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.650
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.650
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1.835
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1.891
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 2.040
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 2.364
18 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 3.173
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 3.201
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 3.994
View full results

FP1 result

Cla Driver Chassis Gap
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.127
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.334
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0.536
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1.095
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.191
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.220
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1.229
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.354
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1.441
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 2.215
12 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2.371
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 2.470
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 2.494
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 2.602
16 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 2.746
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 2.943
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 3.334
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 5.445
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 12.856
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads FP2 from Perez and Verstappen
Previous article

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Leclerc leads FP2 from Perez and Verstappen
Next article

Bottas expecting Baku boost as Alfa saves upgrades for Saturday

Bottas expecting Baku boost as Alfa saves upgrades for Saturday
Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc “frustrated” as ‘costly’ slow pitstop limits recovery to fifth in Canadian GP

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc still hopes to join front battle from 19th on the grid in Canadian GP

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car British GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car

The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle Canadian GP
Formula 1

The wing choice that impacted Sainz's top speed in Verstappen Canadian GP battle

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Latest news

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a "shocker", says Mercedes

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden upgrade Red Bull snuck under the radar at the British GP

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch cars in British GP if opportunity arises
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari will switch cars in British GP if opportunity arises

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
14m
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.