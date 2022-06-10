F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The Ferrari driver led Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in second practice, setting a fastest lap time of 1m43.224s, to go quickest from the Mexican driver by 0.248s.

Leclerc ended the session complaining of a drop in power from his Ferrari engine, but completed FP2 without any major issues.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a strong Friday in Baku for Alpine with fourth place in second practice, having been fifth and best of the rest behind the Ferraris and Red Bulls in FP1.

That meant Carlos Sainz was shuffled back to fifth place for Ferrari in the second practice session, but he still kept ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Mercedes appeared to struggle with porpoising on the high-speed Baku circuit, with George Russell taking seventh and team-mate Lewis Hamilton down in 12th.

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and McLaren’s Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 in FP2.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP starts at 6pm local time (3pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 11th June 2022

Start time: 6pm local time – 3pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels, which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £33.99 per month.

Fans wanting to watch the action for free will have to wait until Saturday evening (qualifying) or Sunday evening (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Azerbaijan GP qualifying coverage starting at 2:00pm GMT.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1

· Start time: 2:00pm BST 11th June 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP at 10:05pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 10:05pm BST 11th June 2022

Will F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Azerbaijan GP qualifying will start at 3:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Baku City Circuit?

Sunny and hot weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Baku City Circuit. The temperature is set to be 27 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, one degree warmer than Monaco GP qualifying.

