F1 Austrian GP sprint race - Start time, how to watch & more

Verstappen saw off Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to clinch pole ahead of the sprint race by just 0.029s, in a final segment of qualifying that was stopped twice due to separate crashes for Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Leclerc will join Verstappen on the front row for the sprint race, which returns for its second of two trials this season, as Sainz slotted into third place as the top three were split by less than one tenth of a second.

Sergio Perez had qualified fourth but after a post-qualifying stewards investigation for exceeding track limits during Q2 he dropped to 13th place, promoting Russell to fourth place despite his crash at the final turn towards the end of Q3.

Esteban Ocon moves up to fifth place in his Alpine, with Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher taking sixth and seventh respectively, ahead of the sister Alpine of Fernando Alonso in eighth. Hamilton dropped to ninth after his Q3 crash at Turn 7.

What time does the sprint race start for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The sprint race for the Austrian GP starts at 4.30pm local time (3.30pm BST), a 24-lap race (or 60 minutes) to order the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

Date: Saturday 9th July 2022

Start time: 4.30pm local time – 3.30pm BST

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP sprint race?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with the Austrian GP sprint race coverage starting at 2:30pm BST.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1

· Start time: 2:30pm BST 9th July 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the sprint race here.

When can I watch the highlights of the F1 Austrian GP sprint race?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying and the sprint race for the Austrian GP at 5:30pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and the sprint race plus wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4

· Start time: 5:30pm BST 9th July 2022

Will the F1 Austrian GP sprint race be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Austrian GP sprint race will start at 3:30pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring?

Cloudy and mild weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, with a low chance of rain showers. The temperature is set to be 22 degrees Celsius at the start of the sprint race qualifying, five degrees warmer than British GP qualifying.

F1 Austrian GP qualifying results