Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: No answer for Austria F1 qualifying crash that cost chance at top three Next / Verstappen "on edge with track limits" on Austrian GP pole lap
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

F1 Austrian GP sprint race - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped qualifying on Friday for Red Bull at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch the sprint race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Austrian GP sprint race - Start time, how to watch & more

Verstappen saw off Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to clinch pole ahead of the sprint race by just 0.029s, in a final segment of qualifying that was stopped twice due to separate crashes for Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Leclerc will join Verstappen on the front row for the sprint race, which returns for its second of two trials this season, as Sainz slotted into third place as the top three were split by less than one tenth of a second.

Sergio Perez had qualified fourth but after a post-qualifying stewards investigation for exceeding track limits during Q2 he dropped to 13th place, promoting Russell to fourth place despite his crash at the final turn towards the end of Q3.

Esteban Ocon moves up to fifth place in his Alpine, with Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher taking sixth and seventh respectively, ahead of the sister Alpine of Fernando Alonso in eighth. Hamilton dropped to ninth after his Q3 crash at Turn 7.

What time does the sprint race start for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The sprint race for the Austrian GP starts at 4.30pm local time (3.30pm BST), a 24-lap race (or 60 minutes) to order the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

Date: Saturday 9th July 2022
Start time: 4.30pm local time – 3.30pm BST

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP sprint race?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with the Austrian GP sprint race coverage starting at 2:30pm BST.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1
· Start time: 2:30pm BST 9th July 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the sprint race here.

When can I watch the highlights of the F1 Austrian GP sprint race?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying and the sprint race for the Austrian GP at 5:30pm BST on Saturday. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and the sprint race plus wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 5:30pm BST 9th July 2022

Will the F1 Austrian GP sprint race be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Austrian GP sprint race will start at 3:30pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring?

Cloudy and mild weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, with a low chance of rain showers. The temperature is set to be 22 degrees Celsius at the start of the sprint race qualifying, five degrees warmer than British GP qualifying.

F1 Austrian GP qualifying results

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'04.984  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'05.013 0.029
3 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'05.066 0.082
4 United Kingdom George Russell 1'05.431 0.447
5 France Esteban Ocon 1'05.726 0.742
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'05.879 0.895
7 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'06.011 1.027
8 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'06.103 1.119
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'13.151 8.167
10 France Pierre Gasly 1'06.160 1.176
11 Thailand Alex Albon 1'06.230 1.246
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'06.319 1.335
13 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'06.458 1.474
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'06.851 1.867
15 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'25.847 20.863
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'06.613 1.629
17 Canada Lance Stroll 1'06.847 1.863
18 China Zhou Guanyu 1'06.901 1.917
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'07.003 2.019
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'07.083 2.099
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: No answer for Austria F1 qualifying crash that cost chance at top three
Previous article

Hamilton: No answer for Austria F1 qualifying crash that cost chance at top three
Next article

Verstappen "on edge with track limits" on Austrian GP pole lap

Verstappen "on edge with track limits" on Austrian GP pole lap
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
2022 F1 Austrian GP – How to watch, session timings and more Austrian GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Austrian GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Zhou: F1's halo saved me in British GP start crash British GP
Formula 1

Zhou: F1's halo saved me in British GP start crash

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
1 h
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.