Live: F1 Austrian GP commentary and updates - FP2 & Sprint

The sprint race weekend format returns at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.
Max Verstappen will start the sprint race from pole, having seen his lead in the F1 world drivers’ championship trimmed to 34 points in a dramatic British GP last time out, as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez finished as runner-up to maiden winner Carlos Sainz.
Charles Leclerc lost out in a Ferrari strategy call to drop to fourth place in the Silverstone race, putting him 43 points behind Verstappen in the standings.
By: James Newbold, Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan
Schumacher doesn't get DRS on lap 21 and that gives Hamilton the opening to get the move done at Turn 4. He's up to eighth.
Once again Schumacher defends resolutely from Hamilton between Turns 3 and 4. "Tell Kevin to slow down so I can get DRS," Schumacher tells his Haas team over the radio.
Perhaps this isn't so odd, but this exact situation happened to Hamilton in the Imola sprint race. He clearly had the pace to move up the order but got stuck in a DRS train so could not gain the top speed advantage at the end of the straights.
Perez is chasing down Russell for fourth but at his current pace won't catch the Mercedes before the finish. Further ahead, the front three look to have settled for their positions with the gaps stabilised.
The Haas pair are DRS-training to keep Hamilton behind in ninth place, as the Mercedes driver looks for a way around the outside at Turn 4, switching back for Turn 6, but wisely backs out of it.
Verstappen is keeping hold of a 2.5s lead at the front, while Sainz has dropped 3.1s off Leclerc after his earlier attacks.
Perez keeps up his charge, getting by Ocon at Turn 3, to climb up to fifth place. He only needs one more place to totally erode his grid drop from qualifying.
Albon has punted Vettel into the gravel! Vettel was attacking into Turn 7, but two into one doesn't go and the contact sends the Aston Martin off. Vettel gets going again, reversing out of the gravel, but in down in 19th.
A lap later Perez overtakes another Haas at Turn 3, this time Magnussen around the outside, to move up to sixth place.
Albon has been given a five-second penalty for forcing a driver off the track - that was for his battle with Norris at Turn 3. Norris and Ricciardo have already got by the Williams driver, but that'll hurt his finishing position late on.
Next lap around Sainz tries it again, up the inside at Turn 3 and then around the outside at Turn 4, but Leclerc hangs him out to dry and his team-mate has to back out of it. Verstappen must be loving this, he's 2.8s ahead.
Leclerc isn't attacking Verstappen at the front, he's needing to defend from Ferrari team-mate Sainz. The British GP winner has a look up the inside at Turn 3 but backs out of it late on.
Shoutout to Vettel as well who has made up six places in the sprint so far. He is up to 14th chasing the McLaren pair.
At the start of lap four, Hamilton fights back to take 10th place off Albon up the inside at Turn 1. That invites Norris into the fight, but he has to take to the kerbs at Turn 3 as he is run out of room.
Replays of the start show Gasly tripped over Hamilton, squeezing the Mercedes driver to the outside with Albon even further over. It creates wheel-to-wheel contact and pops Gasly into the spin.
But Leclerc bites back to regain second up the inside at Turn 4! Further back at the first corner Gasly was pinged into a spin and he's dropped to 18th place.
Off we go! Verstappen defends the inside line into the first corner which allows Sainz around the outside on Leclerc into second place.
Alonso is wheeled towads the garage - he won't make this start - so it is just Zhou to start from the pitlane.
Just as the second formation lap gets going Zhou's car fires back up and he joins the back of the snake, but he will start from the pitlane behind Alonsp. This will be a 23-lap sprint.
That means a pitlane start at best for Alonso. He had been due to get away from eighth place, so that's a real killer for his sprint hopes.
Alonso is still on the jacks and has the tyre blankets on his car so he duly cannot get away for the formation lap. How odd.
Out of the quartet on the softs, Albon is the highest starter in 11th. So not a great deal of tyre strategy to weigh up for the frontrunners. That's fine, we can enjoy that tomorrow.
Gasly's balls make an appearance on the grid so we must be close to the start. Tennis balls, that is, get your minds out of the gutter!
The sprint format remains a risk vs reward event, with points and places up for grabs, but any over zealous attempts could seriously backfire. It adds intrigue to how to make the most of the race weekend.
The FIA's weather forecasters predict a 0% chance of rain for the sprint, with air temperature up at 21.0c and the track temperature at 34.2c, which is a little warmer than qualifying.
But that was then, this is now. On paper overtaking is easier at the Red Bull Ring but the all-important tyre wear will be a factor for those gambling on the softs.
In the Imola sprint Perez gained four places to climb to third, while Sainz (who crashed in qualifying) picked up six places to finish fourth. Zhou was the biggest loser in that race as he went off and dropped from 14th to last.
