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Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP: Russell avoids investigation to take pole after Verstappen crash

George Russell set his pole lap under yellow flag conditions after Max Verstappen crashed, but avoided an investigation as he lifted off in the final sector

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell has taken pole position for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix after avoiding an investigation for setting his lap under yellow flag conditions following Max Verstappen’s crash.

The Red Bull driver spun into the barrier at the penultimate corner, benefitting those who’d already set their lap or Russell, who was just behind Verstappen as it happened.

Russell confirmed "I lifted at the entry into that corner" and that he "lost a lot of time" under single-waved yellow flags and not double, so he kept his fourth pole of the season.

The Mercedes driver did so with a 1m06.113s, meaning he will share the front row with Charles Leclerc, who set his 1m06.349s before Verstappen’s crash.

The Ferrari driver pipped team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 0.059s and the seven-time world champion is set to share the second row with Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli lost out the most by Verstappen’s crash as he was on provisional pole with a 1m06.414s, but the championship leader aborted his final lap to take fourth. 

Verstappen had produced a brilliant opening tour with a 1m06.475s, which put him third behind the Mercedes pair, but his crash dropped him to fifth ahead of sixth-placed Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The reigning world champion qualified 0.009s ahead of McLaren stablemate Oscar Piastri in seventh, with Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar and Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad completing the top 10.

Verstappen had already survived a scare in Q2, having not left his garage for a second push lap based on Red Bull projections that his 1m07.183s was good enough to progress.

That was also done to save an extra set of fresh softs, but the four-time world champion still gradually slipped from seventh to 10th, Hadjar and the Racing Bulls pair jumping ahead of him.

As he dropped into 10th, Verstappen could do nothing but hope for survival and Pierre Gasly was the one to watch, being up in the middle sector, but he ended up 0.040s shy to take 11th.

That put him ahead of 12th-placed Gabriel Bortoleto, who was 0.110s off the cut, with Oliver Bearman subsequently qualifying 13th and Nico Hulkenberg in 14th.

The under-pressure Esteban Ocon avoided a fourth, consecutive Q1 exit to take 15th, while Franco Colapinto qualified 16th to round out a Q2 session topped by Antonelli.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images

Carlos Sainz suffered from a snap of oversteer at the final corner to only take 17th, one spot ahead of team-mate Alex Albon in the first Williams double Q1 elimination since China.

Debutant outfit Cadillac once again showed signs of progress as both cars qualified a second ahead of Aston Martin, with Sergio Perez in 19th and Valtteri Bottas taking 20th.

That resulted in Aston occupying the back row for the third, consecutive qualifying session, as Fernando Alonso claimed 21st ahead of Lance Stroll, who was three seconds off Antonelli’s Q1 benchmark.

F1 Austrian GP - Qualifying results

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

1'06.113

   235.560
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.236

1'06.349

   234.722
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.295

1'06.408

   234.513
4 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.301

1'06.414

   234.492
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.362

1'06.475

   234.277
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.389

1'06.502

   234.182
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.398

1'06.511

   234.150
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.519

1'06.632

   233.725
9 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull

+0.842

1'06.955

   232.598
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull

+0.894

1'07.007

   232.417
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes

+1.110

1'07.223

   231.670
12 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi

+1.180

1'07.293

   231.429
13 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari

+1.410

1'07.523

   230.641
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi

+1.498

1'07.611

   230.341
15 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari

+1.704

1'07.817

   229.641
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes

+2.058

1'08.171

   228.449
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes

+2.139

1'08.252

   228.177
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.396

1'08.509

   227.321
19 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari

+2.832

1'08.945

   225.884
20 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari

+2.917

1'09.030

   225.606
21 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda

+3.829

1'09.942

   222.664
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda

+4.250

1'10.363

   221.332
View full results
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