Former F1 chief Ecclestone backs push for V8 engines

Former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone has backed moves by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali for the series to shift to V8 engines by 2030 or 2031.

As previously stated by Ben Sulayem, F1's governing body the FIA is very keen to switch to bigger, louder and cheaper engines for the series' next rules cycle, which is set to arrive in 2031 but could be brought forward if agreed upon by F1's manufacturers.

The advent of sustainable fuels, combined with a shift of the automotive industry's stance on EVs, has made a return to high-cylinder, high-revving engines a more appealing proposition, with it hoped that V8 engines with a simpler hybrid component would also bring costs down.

Speaking to select media at the Austrian Grand Prix, including Autosport, former F1 supremo Ecclestone said returning to bigger engines is "the right thing to do".

"There's one of the two things which I hope [Ben Sulayem] is going to do in the future," said Ecclestone. "A three-litre engine. I don't care if it's a V8 or a V10 or a V12. I think probably all of you would be happy with that. I think it's the right thing to do."

Ecclestone, who left the championship a decade ago as Liberty Media acquired the series, said four-time world champion Max Verstappen was right to be a vocal critic of the current, extremely complex power unit regulations, which are being gradually adjusted over the next two seasons amid driver pushback.

Max Verstappen has been a vocal critic of the F1 2026 power unit regulations. Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Verstappen frequently indicated his F1 future would depend on whether or not the current crop of cars will become more exciting and pure to drive, and move away from the overbearing emphasis on energy management. Following smaller tweaks in May, F1 will increase the ratio between combustion power and electric energy to 58/42 for next year.

When asked by Autosport if F1 should be afraid of losing Verstappen, Ecclestone replied: "I mean, he was right criticising. I think the regulations weren't necessary to do what has been done. And that's what Max was complaining about."

Now, Ecclestone believes there will be enough support from F1's manufacturers to push the changes through.

"[Ben Sulayem] would like it if all the teams put their hands up and said it's fantastic, which I'm sure they would do if they weren't controlled by a manufacturer," Ecclestone said. "And I think the manufacturers will come on board, because it's obvious."