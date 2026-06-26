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LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - Antonelli leads Piastri in FP2, Norris spins off

Formula 1
Austrian GP
LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - Antonelli leads Piastri in FP2, Norris spins off
Practice report
Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP: Antonelli pips Russell to top FP1, Norris hit with hydraulics issue

Mercedes came out swinging in first free practice pace at the Austrian Grand Prix as Kimi Antonelli pipped George Russell, while Lando Norris hit more reliability trouble in the McLaren

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 world championship leader Kimi Antonelli has topped first practice at the Austrian Grand Prix, having a slight edge on team-mate George Russell on a toasty Red Bull Ring.

Russell led the opening running in Spielberg on mediums with a 1m10.407s and then 1m09.898s, ahead of team-mate Antonelli. The Italian teenager took over command with a 1m08.448s lap, but a better comparison came at the halfway point when both Mercedes men donned Pirelli's softs. Antonelli set a 1m07.796s lap, 0.119s ahead of his team-mate, which would remain untouched until the end of the sweltering hot session in Styria.

Russell's best effort got him to within 0.040s of Antonelli, as the Mercedes pair had a gap of almost one second to Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad at that stage, which was the result of other teams dialling in their upgrades or hitting reliability issues.

A hydraulic leak kept reigning world champion Lando Norris out of his McLaren MCL40 until the final 15 minutes of the session, the latest reliability gremlin to hit the Briton. Oscar Piastri did make it out earlier, initially struggling with his brakes before setting a 1m.07914s lap to go third, just 0.117s behind Antonelli's chart topping effort.

Max Verstappen's session was delayed by suspected clutch issues. Verstappen joined the action after 20 minutes on soft tyres, but said he was struggling with a lack of grip and feel in the heavily revised Red Bull RB22, which features a new floor, sidepod and various other upgrades. Eventually, the four-time world champion improved to go fourth, 0.281s behind Antonelli.

Barcelona winner Lewis Hamilton gradually chipped away at his personal bests to take fifth in the Ferrari, which featured an upgraded V6 engine, shipping six tenths to the Mercedes cars. That ended up bumping Lindblad to sixth, ahead of Norris who took seventh on the medium tyre without trying the faster softs in anger, while Franco Colapinto in the Alpine took eighth place.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

On a non-sprint weekend held on a traditional road course, the Austrian Grand Prix was an ideal opportunity for teams to use up one of their four mandatory rookie FP1 sessions. Aboard Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, Dino Beganovic was the fastest rookie runner in ninth, with Haas regular Oliver Bearman rounding out the top 10.

Ayumu Iwasa was 15th in Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls machine. Paul Aron also took part, the Estonian deputising for Gabriel Bortoleto in the Audi and claiming 17th. Luke Browning deputised for Carlos Sainz at Williams and was 18th-fastest, with Ryo Hirakawa 19th in Esteban Ocon's Haas and Jak Crawford 20th as he replaced Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

The second Red Bull of Isack Hadjar was only 12th after suffering engine issues early on and once he did make it out, the Frenchman struggled with severe balance issues that left him off the pace.

The session almost took place without noteworthy incidents, until Sergio Perez ground to a halt at Turn 3 in the Cadillac with one minute of the session to go to effectively end the running early.

F1 Austrian GP - FP1 results

FP1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 29

1'07.796

   S 229.712
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.040

1'07.836

 0.040 S 229.577
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.117

1'07.913

 0.077 S 229.316
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+0.281

1'08.077

 0.164 S 228.764
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.665

1'08.461

 0.384 S 227.481
6 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 18

+0.930

1'08.726

 0.265 S 226.604
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 9

+1.077

1'08.873

 0.147 M 226.120
8 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 27

+1.166

1'08.962

 0.089 S 225.828
9
D. Beganovic Ferrari
 38 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+1.258

1'09.054

 0.092 S 225.527
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.275

1'09.071

 0.017 S 225.472
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 30

+1.369

1'09.165

 0.094 S 225.165
12 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 11

+1.685

1'09.481

 0.316 S 224.141
13 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 21

+1.725

1'09.521

 0.040 S 224.012
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 28

+1.750

1'09.546

 0.025 S 223.932
15 Japan A. Iwasa Racing Bulls 90 RB Red Bull 19

+1.841

1'09.637

 0.091 S 223.639
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 31

+1.848

1'09.644

 0.007 S 223.617
17
P. Aron Audi
 97 Audi Audi 20

+1.850

1'09.646

 0.002 S 223.610
18
L. Browning Williams
 46 Williams Mercedes 29

+2.183

1'09.979

 0.333 S 222.546
19 Japan R. Hirakawa Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 23

+2.697

1'10.493

 0.514 S 220.924
20 United States J. Crawford Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Honda 22

+3.406

1'11.202

 0.709 S 218.724
21 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 14

+3.487

1'11.283

 0.081 H 218.475
22 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 21

+3.537

1'11.333

 0.050 S 218.322
View full results
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