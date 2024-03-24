F1 Australian GP: Sainz leads Leclerc home for Ferrari 1-2, Verstappen retires early
Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula 1 win of 2024 at the Australian Grand Prix, leading Charles Leclerc home for a Ferrari 1-2 as Max Verstappen retired early on.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 the field at the start
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
F1 Australian Grand Prix result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|58
|
1:20'26.843
|2
|25
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|58
|
+2.366
1:20'29.209
|2.366
|2
|19
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|58
|
+5.904
1:20'32.747
|3.538
|2
|15
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|58
|
+35.770
1:21'02.613
|29.866
|2
|12
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|58
|
+56.309
1:21'23.152
|20.539
|2
|10
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|58
|
+1'20.992
1:21'47.835
|24.683
|2
|8
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|58
|
+1'33.222
1:22'00.065
|12.230
|2
|6
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|58
|
+1'35.601
1:22'02.444
|2.379
|2
|4
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|58
|
+1'44.553
1:22'11.396
|8.952
|2
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|10
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|57
|
1 lap
|2
|1
|Haas
|Ferrari
|11
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|57
|
1 lap
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|57
|
1 lap
|2
|RB
|Red Bull
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|57
|
1 lap
|2
|Alpine
|Renault
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|57
|
1 lap
|2
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|57
|
1 lap
|2
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|16
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|57
|
1 lap
|3
|Alpine
|Renault
|17
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|56
|
2 laps
|2
|Spun off
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|dnf
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|15
|
43 laps
|1
|Power Unit
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|dnf
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|3
|
55 laps
|1
|Rear brakes
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|View full results
