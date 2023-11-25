F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

The reigning world champion secured the final pole of the season by seeing off a late challenge from Charles Leclerc in qualifying, taking top spot by 0.139s.

Oscar Piastri claimed third place for McLaren while George Russell made it four different teams on the front two rows for Mercedes.

Lando Norris was left to rue a slide through Turn 13 which dropped him to fifth, but he kept ahead of AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

With Nico Hulkenberg in eighth for Haas, Sergio Perez was demoted to ninth for Red Bull after losing his final Q3 lap time for a track limits breach. A similarly penalised Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 for Alpine, with Lewis Hamilton 11th having dropped out in Q2.

Carlos Sainz fell at the first hurdle for Ferrari in Q1 and will start from 16th.

When is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 26 November 2023

Start time: 5pm local time/1pm GMT

The 22nd round of the 2023 F1 season, the Abu Dhabi GP, gets under way at 5pm local time on Sunday 26 November.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Abu Dhabi GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Abu Dhabi GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 11:30am GMT, ahead of the race start at 1:00pm GMT.

Channels : Sky Sports F1

: Sky Sports F1 Start time: 11:30am GMT, Sunday 26 November 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Abu Dhabi GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Abu Dhabi GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Abu Dhabi GP at 5:30pm GMT on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel : Channel 4

: Channel 4 Start time: 5:30pm GMT, Sunday 26 November 2023

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Will the F1 Abu Dhabi GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Abu Dhabi GP will start at 1:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and hot conditions in Abu Dhabi, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Abu Dhabi GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 58 laps of the Yas Marina circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.183km.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP starting grid