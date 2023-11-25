Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
Author Haydn Cobb
Published
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

The reigning world champion secured the final pole of the season by seeing off a late challenge from Charles Leclerc in qualifying, taking top spot by 0.139s.

Oscar Piastri claimed third place for McLaren while George Russell made it four different teams on the front two rows for Mercedes.

Lando Norris was left to rue a slide through Turn 13 which dropped him to fifth, but he kept ahead of AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

With Nico Hulkenberg in eighth for Haas, Sergio Perez was demoted to ninth for Red Bull after losing his final Q3 lap time for a track limits breach. A similarly penalised Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 for Alpine, with Lewis Hamilton 11th having dropped out in Q2.

Carlos Sainz fell at the first hurdle for Ferrari in Q1 and will start from 16th.

When is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 26 November 2023
Start time: 5pm local time/1pm GMT

The 22nd round of the 2023 F1 season, the Abu Dhabi GP, gets under way at 5pm local time on Sunday 26 November.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Abu Dhabi GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Abu Dhabi GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with pre-race coverage starting at 11:30am GMT, ahead of the race start at 1:00pm GMT.

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1
  • Start time: 11:30am GMT, Sunday 26 November 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Abu Dhabi GP here.

When can I watch the F1 Abu Dhabi GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Abu Dhabi GP at 5:30pm GMT on Sunday. The full programme will run for two and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: 5:30pm GMT, Sunday 26 November 2023
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Will the F1 Abu Dhabi GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Abu Dhabi GP will start at 1:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Current weather forecasts predict dry and hot conditions in Abu Dhabi, with low winds and a low chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Abu Dhabi GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 58 laps of the Yas Marina circuit, covering a total race distance of 306.183km.

F1 Abu Dhabi GP starting grid

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'23.445

 227.833
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.139

1'23.584

 227.455
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.337

1'23.782

 226.917
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.343

1'23.788

 226.901
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.371

1'23.816

 226.825
6 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.523

1'23.968

 226.414
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.639

1'24.084

 226.102
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.663

1'24.108

 226.037
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.726

1'24.171

 225.868
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.103

1'24.548

 224.861
11 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.914

1'24.359

 225.365
12 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+0.946

1'24.391

 225.279
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.977

1'24.422

 225.197
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.994

1'24.439

 225.151
15 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.997

1'24.442

 225.143
16 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.293

1'24.738

 224.357
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.319

1'24.764

 224.288
18 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+1.343

1'24.788

 224.225
19 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+1.714

1'25.159

 223.248
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

 

  
View full results  
shares
comments
Previous article Sainz: F1 drivers deliberately hindered rivals with "dirty air"
Next article Marko says he "should have known" better after losing Verstappen F1 bet
Haydn Cobb
More
Haydn Cobb
Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

Road racing

Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more  F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more 

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending? Video: Was F1’s Abu Dhabi GP a fitting season ending?

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle Bezzecchi rages against “dirtiest rider” Marquez after Valencia MotoGP tangle

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Perez receives formal warning after stewards criticism in F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

MGP MotoGP
Valencia GP

Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title Bagnaia: Ducati did "everything perfect" to defend MotoGP title

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble How F1’s new cool customer vindicated his McLaren gamble

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe