Live: F1 Abu Dhabi GP commentary and updates
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix reaches its climax on race day.
The curtain falls on the 2023 F1 season with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc share the front row of the grid with Oscar Piastri and George Russell tucked in behind.
FP2 was the only practice session to take place in representative conditions but was interrupted by over half an hour of red flag delays, meaning teams have minimal long-run data heading into the finale.
While Leclerc and Russell start up the order, the constructors' battle between Mercedes and Ferrari was complicated with Lewis Hamilton starting P11 and Carlos Sainz P16.
The Yas Marina race will get under way at 1pm GMT.
By: Sam Hall, Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
He also thanks Leclerc for not backing him up at the end and "keeping it clean".
Just three races he hasn't won this season. Incredible. Dominant. Simply lovely, as he might say.
If Perez can build a five-second gap, Ferrari may secure second in the constructors'.
Russell is informed about Perez's penalty, but he's told that the Mexican "cannot finish ahead of us".
Norris uses the runoff to retain his position but will almost certainly have to hand over the position.
Red Bull are looking into the issue.
