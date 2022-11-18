Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails Next / Spa and Baku part of F1’s six sprint venues for 2023
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Haydn Cobb
By:
F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

After the dramatic Brazilian GP and the Red Bull team orders fallout, the 2022 F1 season concludes at its familiar final round in Abu Dhabi.

While both F1 world titles are sewn up, the fight for the runner-up spot in the drivers’ world championship will take the main focus with Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc level on points going into the final round.

Verstappen set the pace in FP2, having missed the opening practice session as part of Red Bull’s rookie driver run requirement, with the world champion and Red Bull looking the strongest package this weekend.

Fresh from his maiden F1 win, George Russell took second in FP2 for Mercedes ahead of Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton in fourth and Perez in fifth.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP starts at 6pm local time (2pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 19th November 2022
Start time: 6pm local time – 2pm GMT

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Abu Dhabi GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:15pm GMT on Sky Sports F1.

· Channel: Sky Sports F1
· Start time: 1:15pm GMT 19th November 2022

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP at 6:40pm GMT on Sunday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2022 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: 6:40pm GMT 19th November 2022

Will F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Abu Dhabi GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit?

Warm and dry weather conditions are forecast for Saturday for the start of qualifying at the Yas Marina circuit. The temperature is set to be 29 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, five degrees warmer than the Brazilian GP sprint race last time out.

Abu Dhabi GP FP2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'25.146  
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'25.487 0.341
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'25.599 0.453
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'25.761 0.615
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'25.852 0.706
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'25.932 0.786
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'26.038 0.892
8 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1'26.043 0.897
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'26.124 0.978
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'26.300 1.154
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'26.377 1.231
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'26.395 1.249
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'26.479 1.333
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'26.547 1.401
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'26.680 1.534
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'26.750 1.604
17 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'26.839 1.693
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'26.915 1.769
19 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'27.036 1.890
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'27.262 2.116
View full results

Abu Dhabi GP FP1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'26.633  
2 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'26.853 0.220
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'26.888 0.255
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'26.967 0.334
5 New Zealand Liam Lawson Red Bull Red Bull 1'27.201 0.568
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'27.268 0.635
7 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Ferrari Ferrari 1'27.429 0.796
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'27.619 0.986
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'27.655 1.022
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'27.840 1.207
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'27.845 1.212
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'27.891 1.258
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'27.991 1.358
14 Poland Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'28.064 1.431
15 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1'28.098 1.465
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'28.142 1.509
17 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Haas Ferrari 1'28.204 1.571
18 Mexico Patricio O'Ward McLaren Mercedes 1'28.350 1.717
19 Australia Jack Doohan Alpine Renault 1'28.484 1.851
20 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Mercedes 1'28.672 2.039
View full results
shares
comments
O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
Previous article

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
Next article

Spa and Baku part of F1’s six sprint venues for 2023

Spa and Baku part of F1’s six sprint venues for 2023
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Formula 1

Everything we know about the 2023 Formula 1 season: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP

Carlos Sainz says he would have no problem helping Charles Leclerc beat Sergio Perez to second place in the Formula 1 drivers' championship in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 paddock unites for farewell track run with Vettel

The Formula 1 paddock came together on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi to celebrate Sebastian Vettel's career and bid farewell with a group track run.

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again

Lewis Hamilton says he is looking forward to not having to drive the troubled Mercedes W13 again after next week’s Pirelli Formula 1 tyre test.

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo explains why Red Bull role better than F1 race seat in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo says becoming Red Bull's third driver in Formula 1 next year beat chasing a race seat elsewhere because he wanted a year away from competition.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Plus

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
21 h
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
Nov 18, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Plus

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Plus

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Plus

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.