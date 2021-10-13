Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off
Formula 1 / Turkish GP Analysis

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

By:
Co-author:
Matt Somerfield

The fight between Mercedes and Red Bull in Formula 1 has been as much about car development this year as it has been about wheel-to-wheel battles on track.

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

Early on in the season, Red Bull appeared to be throwing more weight behind aerodynamic upgrades in the opening half of the season than its rival.

It was delivering smaller optimisation packages at almost every race, while Mercedes stuck to its usual development path of bring more occasional substantial upgrades.

Red Bull RB16 front wing detail

Red Bull RB16 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This represented another layer within the tactical battle, not only from a development standpoint but from a psychological point of view too, with Lewis Hamilton making reference to his rival’s unrelenting progress on numerous occasions.

Nonetheless, Mercedes stood firm and it appeared that the package of new parts that arrived at the British Grand Prix would be its last major push for 2021.

However, eagle-eyed observers have noticed that maybe Mercedes is not settled completely on its 2021 car, with the team having tested a revised front wing at the last two grand prix.

It’s not an entirely new front wing design concept, nor would you expect it to be given the challenges posed by the incoming all-new car design that the teams are working on for next season.

But it does see the team move towards a direction seen elsewhere, with the inner and outer section of the upper wing elements revised in order to alter their ratio of importance between the two sections.

Mercedes W12 front wing comparison

Mercedes W12 front wing comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The new design (lower drawing) features a more loaded outer section (left red arrow), including a Gurney flap, whereas the trailing edge of the wing section has been trimmed near the adjuster.

This is important when we consider set-up and will likely see the new specification used when Mercedes runs a lighter downforce configuration, given it takes away some of the available downforce, while also promoting more outwash from the static section of the wing. (The section of the wing that’s outboard of the adjuster remains immobile, even when the wing is adjusted).

The new specification was tested on Friday during the last two race weekends but has yet to be raced. However, it will undoubtedly feature again when the team arrives at the United States Grand Prix and may be something that the team wants to race for some of the lower downforce events coming up.

Wing comparison

Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison
Mercedes W12 rear wing comparison

The Mercedes drivers had to contemplate a different style of race come Sunday, as a consequence of Hamilton’s grid penalty for taking a new ICE into his power unit pool.

And, as a result, it ran with different aerodynamic configurations, to help with the task at hand. Contrary to its usual choices, Bottas’ W12 was fitted with a lower downforce rear wing, with the front wing set to match that set-up, whilst Hamilton’s W12 featured a higher downforce arrangement.

The larger upper flap size utilised on Hamilton’s car is offset by a much larger central V groove and a deeper taper on the extremities of the flap, reducing some of the drag that would otherwise be generated by the wing.

Red Bull also evaluated taking a different aerodynamic configuration for its two drivers, with Sergio Perez tasked with testing a lower downforce version on Friday.

The rear wing used by the Mexican was still a spoon-shaped rear wing design but featured less wing within the allowable box region and the more benign endplate design. It did, however, have a Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap to help balance the car.

Having put both options through their paces on Friday, the team made the decision to have both drivers on the higher downforce arrangement for qualifying and the race, which was probably a welcome relief given the weather that followed.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Red Bull runs a novel solution when it comes to its cooling outlets beside the driver, with the outlet formed behind the headrest.

The rest of the field have either an aperture that is formed further back as the leg of the halo trails into the bodywork, or they have an interchangeable panel with louvres in it.

Each of these solutions are used in order to mitigate the aerodynamic impact that the hot air exiting in that region has on the general flow stream, with careful consideration made on the power unit's requirements too.

Not for the first time, Red Bull opted to use the outlet on one side of the car, further mitigating the aerodynamic impact, with the left-hand side opened up in Turkey.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, on the grid

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren and Ferrari are also locked in a battle of their own, as just 7.5 points separates them in the hunt for third place in the constructors’ championship.

McLaren’s recent 1-2 and overall form in the last few races had seemingly pulled them a little clear, but Ferrari's power unit upgrade will undoubtedly make the SF21 a more serious prospect as we enter the final stages of the season.

Ferrari also had to prepare its cars differently in order that its drivers could maximise their performance, with Sainz starting from the back, due to his power unit penalties, whilst it was expected that Leclerc would start much further forward.

Ferrari SF21 rear wing end plate detail

Ferrari SF21 rear wing end plate detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In a similar fashion to Mercedes, it opted to put a higher downforce configuration on the car starting further down the field, as Carlos Sainz Jr’s SF21 was fitted with a more conventional higher downforce rear wing. 

Meanwhile, Leclerc’s car had the lower downforce spoon-shaped rear wing attached, as the team looked to make the car more potent for the straights and sacrifice some performance in the corners.

Interestingly, both drivers had also tried the higher downforce arrangement, complete with the double element T-Wing during free practice on Friday.

McLaren MCL35M rear wing, Russian GP

McLaren MCL35M rear wing, Russian GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren opted to put both of its drivers on a higher downforce arrangement for the Turkish Grand Prix, having had success with it in Russia.

However, it quickly concluded it would run without the double T-Wing arrangement, removing it from both cars having tested with it during FP1.

shares
comments

Related video

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off

Previous article

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

19 min
2
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

20 h
3
Formula 1

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off

53 min
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’

2 h
5
NASCAR

NASCAR to make Next Gen car changes after crash test

1 d
Latest news
Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push
F1

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

19m
How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off
F1

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off

53m
F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners Plus
F1

F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners

1 h
Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine
F1

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine

2 h
Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track
F1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track

2 h
Latest videos
Andrew Shovlin tells Mercedes strategies over the Turkish GP 10:03
Formula 1
1 h

Andrew Shovlin tells Mercedes strategies over the Turkish GP

Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan 00:31
Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

More
Giorgio Piola
The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1

The F1 S-duct divide between Mercedes and Red Bull

The Red Bull F1 updates that helped it beat Mercedes at the Styrian GP Styrian GP
Formula 1

The Red Bull F1 updates that helped it beat Mercedes at the Styrian GP

Piola: How new parts will influence 2020 designs Plus
Formula 1

Piola: How new parts will influence 2020 designs

Ferrari More
Ferrari
What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances
Formula 1

What could have been: When Stewart turned down Ferrari's F1 advances

Sainz set for Turkish GP grid penalty with upgraded F1 hybrid system Turkish GP
Formula 1

Sainz set for Turkish GP grid penalty with upgraded F1 hybrid system

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus
Formula 1

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Trending Today

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Staying out in Turkish GP could have dropped Hamilton to ‘back of the points’

NASCAR to make Next Gen car changes after crash test
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR to make Next Gen car changes after crash test

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine

F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners

Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Heritage vote saves Adelaide F1 Grand Prix track

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners Plus

F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
1 h
Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Turkish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Plus

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Latest news

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Experimental Mercedes front wing hints at final F1 update push

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon’s “dangerous” non-stop Turkey F1 strategy paid off

F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1’s ‘missing’ pole winners

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari admits it took "risks" to introduce upgraded F1 engine

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.