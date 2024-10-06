All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Exclusive: Hulkenberg: Haas is going to be a serious competitor in the years to come

Soon-to-be former driver Nico Hulkenberg believes the American squad is making changes now that could lead to it fighting further up the F1 grid in the future

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg believes Haas’s current investment drive will help it become a “serious competitor in the years to come” in Formula 1, as he prepares to head to Sauber/Audi.

The German driver will leave Haas after a fruitful two-year stint at the American squad – one season working under former team boss Guenther Steiner and one year in the new regime under former engineering director Ayao Komatsu.

Haas is in a much better constructors’ championship position in 2024 as its car package no longer destroys its tyres during races.

This means Hulkenberg’s continued qualifying heroics since returning as a full-time F1 driver in 2023 have been converted into six points finishes, with Kevin Magnussen and his one-off replacement Ollie Bearman also scoring.

The team is currently just three points behind RB in a close battle for the lucrative sixth place in the constructors’ championship.

Team owner Gene Haas has already been convinced to sign off on a recruitment drive designed to increase the squad’s 300-person size by 10% and is believed to have also green-lit a significant investment in the facilities at the team’s UK base in Banbury.

When asked how he predicts Haas’s future will go once he heads to the Sauber team that will become Audi in 2026 amidst F1’s next rules reset in an exclusive interview with Autosport, Hulkenberg replied: “I think the team is set up very well now.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“And I think it's a working organisation and I think we've proved that to some extent this year where with the changes that happened over winter.

“It [also] always depends also on many other factors. Commercially – what kind of partners do they have, what are the budget, what are the resources?

“That's obviously a key element in that kind of question. And I don't know that going forward, what will happen here.

“But I hear that there is some more exciting stuff in the pipeline for the team, which will only help them, I think.

“And I think Haas is going to be a serious competitor in the years to come, especially definitely next year still because the regulations are stable.

“2026 is an unknown for everyone, but the exciting thing is 2026 is a white piece of paper and that makes it so interesting for everyone who could do a better job than other teams and stand out.”

You can read the full interview with Hulkenberg here.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500
Next article Why Mercedes is not tempted to write off 2025 for new-rules head start

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas
The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness

The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness

Formula 1
Singapore GP
The critical element Haas needed for Hulkenberg to crack an old F1 weakness
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

What happened the last time Verstappen did community service

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
What happened the last time Verstappen did community service
Nico Hulkenberg
More from
Nico Hulkenberg
Why is F1 off for almost a month after the Singapore Grand Prix?

Why is F1 off for almost a month after the Singapore Grand Prix?

Formula 1
Why is F1 off for almost a month after the Singapore Grand Prix?
The two Hulkenberg errors that boosted Colapinto and Bearman in Baku

The two Hulkenberg errors that boosted Colapinto and Bearman in Baku

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The two Hulkenberg errors that boosted Colapinto and Bearman in Baku
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How older, wiser Hulkenberg rediscovered fun in F1
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner

Formula 1
Singapore GP
US court dismisses Haas trademark case against Steiner
Magnussen: FIA "punishing ridiculous things" is "not the F1 I love"

Magnussen: FIA "punishing ridiculous things" is "not the F1 I love"

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Magnussen: FIA "punishing ridiculous things" is "not the F1 I love"
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Latest news

Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"

Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"

INDY IndyCar
Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"
IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026

IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026

INDY IndyCar
IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026
Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test

Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test

INDY IndyCar
Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test
How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill

How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill

Plus
Plus
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500

When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
When McLaren conquered F1 and the Indy 500
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
How Hulkenberg transformed his F1 career with Haas
Jon Noble: Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Jon Noble: Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why even F1’s cleverest minds get lost in explaining rollercoaster season
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Can Alpine’s latest regime change shift its course?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe