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Audi surprises rivals as it ran upgraded F1 engine at Barcelona GP after ADUO verdict

Audi takes F1 paddock by surprise as it emerges it ran a new engine as early as the Barcelona race

Roberto Chinchero
Roberto Chinchero
Published:
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Audi introduced a new Formula 1 power unit as early as the Barcelona Grand Prix, after the FIA communicated the results of the first ADUO period.

The Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities mechanism allows engine providers who lack power to introduce extra updates, and the first review took place following the Canadian GP, with the FIA releasing the results to the manufacturers in Monaco after establishing every power unit’s level.

However, concerns raised by Red Bull Powertrains – which the FIA identified as the benchmark for internal combustion engines – prompted the governing body to review the process, though the results remained valid pending any further communication from the federation.

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What nobody anticipated was one of the eligible manufacturers for ADUO concessions would be ready to introduce upgrades as early as the very next race at Barcelona.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

The FIA document revealing new power unit parts, on Friday at the Catalan race, did state both Audi cars were being fitted with new internal combustion engines and turbochargers, but this went largely unnoticed.

Autosport has since learned those power units featured a number of tweaks – albeit nothing major – primarily aimed at improving driveability.

Audi’s swift response has caught many observers off-guard and underlines how long the project had been under way behind the scenes in Ingolstadt and Hinwil, as the revised engines were effectively ready, waiting for regulatory approval, before being delivered directly to the Barcelona paddock.

This upgrade is understood to be only the first step within a broad development programme, as Audi keeps refining its package throughout the campaign.

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