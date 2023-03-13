Subscribe
Previous / Why McLaren still has high hopes for F1 2023 Next / Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain
Formula 1 News

Ex-Renault tech chief Chester set for Andretti F1 role

Andretti is understood to have signed ex-Renault technical chief Nick Chester as the technical director for its Formula 1 project, following his departure from McLaren's Formula E team.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Ex-Renault tech chief Chester set for Andretti F1 role

Chester, who took over from James Allison as technical director at the Enstone team in 2013 when it was known as Lotus, remained in charge of the squad's technical operations until 2020.

Thereafter, he joined the Mercedes Formula E squad where he was part of the team's back-to-back drivers' titles in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and remained there for its initial transition to McLaren.

In Andretti's hunt for F1 experience, a source has confirmed to Autosport that the team has managed to lure Chester from Formula E to head up its technical operations as it continues its expansion plans.

The American squad has, after a period of making its plans to join F1 known publicly, submitted its official expression of interest to join the field to the FIA as the governing body opened the application process for as early as 2025.

However, Andretti's declaration of interest has earned cool reactions from the current cast of F1 teams, with them attempting to cement their franchise value by pushing the entry fee up from $200m to $600m.

To bolster its chances of securing an entry, Andretti has linked up with General Motors to introduce the Cadillac brand into F1, although this would not involve the American marque producing its own powertrain.

Michael Andretti, Andretti Autosport Honda

Michael Andretti, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The team's facilities in Indiana are in the process of being expanded as Andretti continues to diversify its motorsport interests, while the team is currently hiring engineers for positions in Banbury – suggesting that the Formula E facility in the Oxfordshire town will also house part of the F1 team.

Andretti has been approached for comment on Chester's signing, but Autosport has currently received no response.

Read Also:

The Briton started in F1 with Simtek in 1994 before moving to Arrows in 1995, later becoming the engineer for Damon Hill in 1997 before working with Mika Salo and Pedro de la Rosa.

He then moved to Benetton in 2000 to join its test team, staying with the Enstone outfit through its various guises for almost 20 years.

In the meantime, McLaren has recently signed Chris Dyer, Michael Schumacher's race engineer at Ferrari during many of his F1 title-winning years, from Alpine to bolster its Formula E and Extreme E technical departments.

shares
comments

Why McLaren still has high hopes for F1 2023

Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Friday favourite: The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own

Friday favourite: The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own

DTM

Friday favourite: The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own Friday favourite: The seaside circuit that a double DTM champion made his own

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Latest news

Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites

Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain

Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain

Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez

Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez

MGP MotoGP
Portimao March Testing

Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted Why Aston Martin’s surge has left its F1 rivals feeling conflicted

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.