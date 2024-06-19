Apple has announced a release date for the delayed Formula 1 film, as production continues at the 2024 races. Filming has been taking place at Silverstone in June, following delays caused by the Hollywood actors’ strike last year.

Production crews were present at several F1 races last season, most notably the British Grand Prix, where the cast were seen alongside the drivers for the national anthem. Pitt was also pictured driving an adapted F2 car around the Northamptonshire circuit between practice sessions ahead of the race.

Filming will resume at Silverstone during this year’s British GP, with reports that more footage will be shot at the Hungarian, Belgian, Mexican and Las Vegas grands prix, before wrapping at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in December.

What is the release date for the Brad Pitt F1 movie

Apple’s Formula 1 film will be released on 25 June 2025. The currently untitled film will be released in theatres and will also be available to view in IMAX.

What is the Brad Pitt F1 movie about?

The new Apple F1 film stars Brad Pitt, who will play the role of Sonny Hayes - a former driver making his return to the grid after a long time away from motorsport. Hayes joins APXGP and is partnered with a rookie team-mate as they battle against the other teams.

Brad Pitt filming F1 race movie Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In an announcement made by Formula 1, they said: “The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1.”

With the film a year away from release, more information is expected to be announced over the next year.





Which F1 drivers will feature in the Brad Pitt F1 film?

Apple’s F1 film has been made in collaboration with Formula 1 and has been filmed in real-time during actual grand prix races. This means that the ten teams and their drivers will feature in the film when it is released.

Pictures released from the 2023 British GP saw the two fictional drivers walking to the grid with Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon walking in the background. The actors were also seen standing with last year’s grid for the British national anthem ahead of the race.

Filming has also included the FIA and race promoters and will also feature fans who have attended the races.

What is Lewis Hamilton doing in the Brad Pitt F1 film?

Lewis Hamilton is helping to produce the Apple F1 film and has also been involved in the scriptwriting process. The seven-time world champion has drawn on experiences from his career to help make the film as realistic as possible.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, waves at the crowds ahead of the drivers parade Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Hamilton had previously been vocal about how the SAG-AFTRA strike had impacted filming, including how the use of AI technology in place of real actors had meant that key scenes being filmed at the 2023 Las Vegas GP had been scrapped. The British driver said: "If there wasn't a strike, we would be filming one of the really cool scenes here this weekend.

"But we'll continue filming next year, so you'll see them around more.

"We've already got great footage with the demo drivers, who have done a great job, as all the [F1] drivers got to see in Austin [2023]. We'll keep pushing along. It's still going to be great, might cost a little bit more but I'm really confident in what Jerry [Bruckheimer] is going to produce."

Earlier in the year, Hamilton said he was “excited to see it all coming together”. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the 2023 British GP, he said: “We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about – that’s our goal and I hope we can do you proud.”

Who is in the Brad Pitt F1 film?

The new F1 film has a star-studded cast, which includes two-time Academy Award winner Brad Pitt. He will also be joined by Damson Idris, who will star as Pitt’s rookie team-mate, Joshua Pierce. Idris is most known for his role as Franklin Saint in the drama series Snowfall and appearances in Black Mirror and Casualty.

Golden Globe winner and Skyfall actor Javier Bardem will play APXGP’s team principal. Bardem was seen filming with Pitt at the 2023 British GP as the pair walked through the grid ahead of the race.

The cast also includes The Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo, although which roles they will play have yet to be revealed.

Who is directing the Brad Pitt F1 film?

Cars being filmed for new F1 film starring Brad Pitt Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The untitled Formula 1 film is being directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. The seven-time Academy Award nominee made his film debut with Tron: Legacy for Walt Disney Studios.

The American is no stranger to directing action films, after previously working on Tom Cruise’s Oblivion, Only the Brave and most recently Spiderhead.

Alongside Lewis Hamilton, the film will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked as the producer alongside Kosinski on Top Gun: Maverick.

The 80-year-old has been working in film since the 1970s and has worked on classic films such as the Pirates of the Caribbean series and Armageddon.