Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Hamilton explains how Apple's F1 film is still rolling during Hollywood strikes

Lewis Hamilton has explained how Apple’s Formula 1 movie has continued filming around Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild strike, which has led to the absence of lead star Brad Pitt.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Brad Pitt filming F1 race movie

The so-far untitled film has been in development since 2021 and finally commenced filming at live F1 events at Silverstone earlier this month.

That work continued in Hungary last time out and is also ongoing at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa this weekend, but after the SAG-AFTRA (American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strike started on 14 July, it has not involved the film’s actors.

When asked how the Apple effort had been able to continue its work around the strike by Autosport, Mercedes driver Hamilton – one of the film’s producers – explained that when it came to on-track images, this is currently down to the work of stunt crews only.

At Silverstone, Pitt and co-star Damson Idris had driven on-track at various points of the Silverstone weekend and joined the real drivers for the pre-race grid activities at that event.

“I think it's been amazing so far,” said Hamilton, who was speaking in the pre-event press conference at Spa.

“Everyone's felt incredibly welcome and there's a great vibe within the filming crew, with the actors and directors – everyone's just feeling a lot of love and feeling included which I think has been great.

Stunt driver Craig Dolby standing in for actor Brad Pitt on the grid for a movie scene

Stunt driver Craig Dolby standing in for actor Brad Pitt on the grid for a movie scene

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I think it's been well received. And there's just so many people that have worked so hard to make it possible, with great help of Stefano [Domenicali], for example.

“This has never happened in our sport before. It's huge.

“So, hats off to the sport and to those that are running, that are showing that we are progressive, we're moving forwards in a new way.

“And fortunately for us, we're still able to do some of the filming with the stunt crew, but I don't think for anybody [the strike] has been helpful, but I stand with the actors.

“I know what they're fighting for and I hope they come to a resolution soon.”

The filming work being conducted at Spa is understood to include Apple’s crew capturing shots from the event, but does not involve running its modified Formula 2 camera cars or using the detailed pit garage set up for the fictional APXGP team.

