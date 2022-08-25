Tickets Subscribe
All me
Previous / Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo Next / The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022
Formula 1 News

Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali insists that the sport doesn’t need any new teams – casting doubts on Michael Andretti’s efforts to gain a future entry.

Adam Cooper
By:
Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti

Andretti has made clear his frustration at the apparent slow progress regarding his attempt to join the series with a brand new team, having failed in his efforts to buy the Sauber organisation.

Domenicali suggested that he’s happy with the current figure of 10 entrants and that a newcomer isn't required to add value to the sport. He also stressed that, along with Andretti, other parties have indicated an interest in entering, but have thus far kept a lower profile.

An entry evaluation process is ongoing, but there have been no details released of how it is progressing or the timeline for any decision, which ultimately will be made by the FIA under its president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"I think today in the actual status of F1, it's not a problem of quantity, where we can see a step of increasing the value of F1,” Domenicali replied when asked by Autosport about the status of Andretti's entry bid.

“It is a matter of understanding really, not only the ones that have a bigger or louder voice, but there will be other people, because Andretti was quite vocal about his request. There are others that have done the same, in a different way.

“So the evaluation is not only with Andretti, the evaluation is with others that are respecting the silence on trying to be more productive on proving who they are, and respecting the protocol we have put in place.

“As I always said I don't believe that it is today the problem of having more teams that will give more value to the championship.

“But there is a protocol that has to be fulfilled. And everyone, Andretti included, is following that. So this is the situation today. I don't see any changes. And I don't want to say yes or no.”

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1, with Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When asked in Hungary about Andretti’s plans Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggested that he’d be more supportive if a new manufacturer planned to enter a works team, saying that it would add more to the sport than the Andretti name.

Subsequently, Michael Andretti’s father Mario suggested on social media that Wolff had too much influence in the sport. When asked about the elder Andretti’s comments, Domenicali defended Wolff.

"Well, I do believe that Toto has a position as team principal,” he said. “He's a 30% shareholder of Mercedes, he has a reputation of winning eight [titles] in a row. So I mean his credibility, there's nothing to add.

“Mario, I know him very, very well, since a long time. He's trying to present his idea in a way that he thought is the right way to do [it].

“But I do believe that, as you know, there is a governance in place. And the decision has to follow the protocol that is in place. And Mario is very vocal, Michael, too. And I spoke with them quite often, as you can imagine. And we need to respect that.

“We may have different opinions, at the end of the day it's a matter of following the protocol. And there is someone that is to make the final decision. As I said, today I don't see a weakness in the number of teams in F1. That's my opinion.”

Mario Andretti, with Emerson Fittipaldi and with Michael Bay

Mario Andretti, with Emerson Fittipaldi and with Michael Bay

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Regarding the suggestion that a manufacturer could enter F1 with a new team, he said: “Today we are talking about the new regulations, 2026. And all the manufacturers involved in that, the incumbent or maybe the new ones we will see, are saying that the time is running very quickly, four years to do another power unit.

“We need to be prudent because when we're talking about F1, we need to have an entity or a team or a manufacturer that is really solid, is really strong and has a full commitment for an incredible long-term future.

“So this what I really can add on what is the status of the art, but as I said today, I don't see honestly the need of that increase, to have a big benefit for the sport of F1.”

Audi F1 car render

Audi F1 car render

Photo by: Camille Debastiani

Domenicali also downplayed the suggestion that the entry should be expanded from 10 to protect the sport from the potential loss of teams in the future, given that manufacturers have a history of coming and going.

He suggested instead that outside interest was good for the incumbents, in effect increasing their value.

"I think that today that is not a problem,” he said. “We have the other way around. We have the same situation of the Grands Prix – more people who want to enter, by far, than people that want to leave.

"Because there is the interest of a lot of manufacturers, but also a lot of teams, the actual ones can discuss and commercialise and negotiate with them, if they feel they're weak, or if they feel there's no future for them.

“So I think it's also another value for the ones that are here, knowing that around them there are manufacturers or other teams that want to be in the business. So it's a fact that will, in my opinion, of course reinforce the value of F1.”

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo
Previous article

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo
Next article

The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022

The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022
Adam Cooper
Szafnauer wishes Piastri had "a bit more integrity" over F1 contract dispute
Formula 1

Szafnauer wishes Piastri had "a bit more integrity" over F1 contract dispute

Ricciardo: Losing McLaren F1 seat to Piastri is "just business" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Losing McLaren F1 seat to Piastri is "just business"

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Wolff: Audi as new F1 entrant could deliver extra value for grid
Formula 1

Wolff: Audi as new F1 entrant could deliver extra value for grid

IndyCar penalise Rossi and Andretti Autosport after Indy GP win Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

IndyCar penalise Rossi and Andretti Autosport after Indy GP win

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar Indy GP: Rossi wins to end drought after Herta heartache

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa's recovery race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa's recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. Here's how and when to watch qualifying.

Mercedes a "long way off" at Spa, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes a "long way off" at Spa, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes is a "long way off" at Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix after a difficult first day of running.

Horner: Ricciardo not the same F1 driver he was with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Ricciardo not the same F1 driver he was with Red Bull

Christian Horner does not see Daniel Ricciardo "as the same driver that he was" when he raced for Red Bull in Formula 1, believing his confidence has been "sapped".

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa's recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa's recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
1 h
How Formula 1's Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1's Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
12 h
How "more balanced" Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How "more balanced" Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he's got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes' powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes' powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna's first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna's first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It's 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1's 'American driver' dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1's 'American driver' dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2022
