Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Domenicali: Spa could keep its place on 2023 F1 calendar Next / Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti
Formula 1 News

Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo

McLaren’s instigation in making the move that has ended in an early parting of ways with Daniel Ricciardo has not been a universally popular one among Formula 1 fans.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo

For there are many who believe that Ricciardo, who had a firm contract for 2023, should have been given more time to unlock the speed that everyone knows is within him.

But F1 is not a championship where being nice offers guarantee rewards. It is a brutal arena where success and failure is measured in tenths of a second – and if any element of your package is not performing then it needs addressing. Stand still for a moment and you find yourself going backwards.

In McLaren’s case, it had become abundantly clear throughout 2022 that the gap that had been present between Lando Norris and Ricciardo throughout much of last season had not really closed up this year.

With Ricciardo still unable to get the confidence in the McLaren concept that was needed to extract the most performance from the car, more often than not he would end up a couple of tenths shy of his team-mate.

Were McLaren battling alone, with a buffer to the opposition, then such a gap between the pair of them would perhaps not be so alarming.

But when you are trapped in an intense midfield fight, three-tenths can sometimes be the difference between Q3 heroics and a Q1 exit. And find yourself stuck in the lower reaches of the grid on Sunday, then it is incredibly hard to make progress and haul yourself nearer the front.

Repeat that state of affairs too many times and you end up with the kind of points difference that McLaren has found between its two cars. It has not been lost on the Woking-based squad’s management that Norris currently has 76 points, while Ricciardo only has 19.

It’s among the biggest deficits between team-mates on the grid and, for a squad as ambitious as McLaren in getting back to the front, there were obviously clear concerns about the impact of repeating such a skew in 2023 if the F1 grid closed up.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, on the drivers' parade

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, on the drivers' parade

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Whereas now, Ricciardo’s points contribution has left it battling with Alpine for fourth spot, the concern was that a missing 50+ points next year could be two or three constructors’ championship spots. And that means less commercial rights money; less interest from sponsors and a drop in bonuses for McLaren staff.

Team principal Andreas Seidl makes no bones of the fact that the job of an F1 team is to have a driver pairing who are evenly matched in getting the most out of their car as that way its full potential is realised.

“The goal is obviously clear: for any team on the grid you want to have two drivers that are always in a position at each race weekend to extract the maximum from the package they have,” he said.

“Of course the situation we have been in now with Daniel was not a good one with the struggles he had with our car. But, at the same time, we had some shared challenges and are sharing the responsibility for not making it work.

“I will go far away from putting the blame on Daniel for our positions that we are currently having in the constructors’ championship, for example.”

Ultimately the issue with Ricciardo was not that he doesn’t have the skill and talent to be a success. It’s that something just didn’t gel between him and the McLaren car concept.

The Australian talked earlier this year about the relationship between driver and car being like that of dancing partners: where they need to become as one if it is going to work. Find themselves out of step, and it just doesn’t click.

Both McLaren and Ricciardo threw a lot of effort in to trying to work out why things were not as one; but with little sign of progress 18 months in to their relationship, there came a point where both perhaps had to accept there was never going to be an answer.

Seidl added: “In terms of performance I've said before, for a Formula 1 driver pulling off performances, he obviously needs to be fully one with the car, and you remember all the comments Daniel made about his challenges.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, on the grid

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, on the grid

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“As I said before, we didn't simply manage together that he felt as comfortable in the car as Lando did, especially when it came to pushing the car to its absolute limit.

“We put in a lot of effort, a lot of commitment on the team's side, to see what we could do on the car side in order to help him.

“He put in a lot of effort as well with sessions with engineers, sim sessions as well, but we didn't manage to unlock these percentage that we were missing from time to time compared to Lando. And unfortunately we couldn't solve that situation.”

Read Also:

But while things ultimately did not work out between McLaren and Ricciardo – which has been as much a surprise to both of them as it has been to outside parties – the team has nothing but praise for the contribution he made that stretched far beyond that brilliant win at Monza last year.

“On Daniel’s side and the learnings from it, both I think will never stand still,” continued Seidl. “When I look back on these 18 months, it was not like Daniel needed something completely different than Lando from the car. Actually both were quite aligned regarding the weaknesses of the car.

“I want to make it clear as well, in the time we’ve spent so far together, we appreciate a lot everything he brought to the team as well with all his experience. I guess it helped us as well to make the next step as a team.

“He was always great also in the days where he didn’t get the car from us that he deserved to have. He always stayed positive and helped me keep pushing the team forward.

“We haven't forgotten, for example, the difficult start we had this year. And that was very important, that was very positive to see and that hasn’t changed anything in terms of the respect I personally also have for him.

“It’s just a fact unfortunately that we didn’t make it work here at McLaren together. And, as I said before, in the end, it’s a team effort between the team and the driver and I guess it’s a shared responsibility for unfortunately not getting it to work.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Domenicali: Spa could keep its place on 2023 F1 calendar
Previous article

Domenicali: Spa could keep its place on 2023 F1 calendar
Next article

Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti

Domenicali: F1 doesn’t need new teams like Andretti
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes a "long way off" at Spa, says Hamilton
Formula 1

Mercedes a "long way off" at Spa, says Hamilton

Audi explains why it's developing separate F1 engine to Porsche Audi F1 presentation
Formula 1

Audi explains why it's developing separate F1 engine to Porsche

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: Losing McLaren F1 seat to Piastri is “just business” Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Losing McLaren F1 seat to Piastri is “just business”

Ricciardo reached "dead end" with McLaren in attempts to find F1 form
Formula 1

Ricciardo reached "dead end" with McLaren in attempts to find F1 form

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren goes aggressive on Spa F1 upgrades in straightline speed push
Formula 1

McLaren goes aggressive on Spa F1 upgrades in straightline speed push

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit
Formula 1

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Mercedes a "long way off" at Spa, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes a "long way off" at Spa, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes is a "long way off" at Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix after a difficult first day of running.

Horner: Ricciardo not the same F1 driver he was with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Ricciardo not the same F1 driver he was with Red Bull

Christian Horner does not see Daniel Ricciardo “as the same driver that he was” when he raced for Red Bull in Formula 1, believing his confidence has been “sapped”.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
16m
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
10 h
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.