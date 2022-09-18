Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Next / How a gyro camera became latest F1's latest TV innovation
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

De Vries confirms Marko talks but F1 future "beyond my control"

Nyck de Vries has confirmed that he is talking to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko about a possible future with the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Mark Bremer
De Vries confirms Marko talks but F1 future "beyond my control"

In the wake of his F1 debut at Monza the Dutchman has potential opportunities with Alpine and Williams as well as the chance to join the Red Bull camp, but he insists that he is not in a position to choose where he goes.

If he does join AlphaTauri then Pierre Gasly will be released to go to Alpine. If Gasly stays put then De Vries is high on Alpine’s list of possible replacements for Fernando Alonso.

The situation is complicated by Alpine’s planned test with its 2021 car in Budapest next week, with Antonio Giovinazzi running on Tuesday, De Vries on Wednesday, and Jack Doohan on Thursday. The team says it is in no hurry to make a decision.

De Vries remains at the frame at Williams, where there is also momentum behind Logan Sargeant. However the American has to wait for the Abu Dhabi Formula 2 finale for confirmation that he has qualified for a superlicence.

De Vries insisted that it’s not a matter of him being able to decide where he goes.

"I don't quite know if I am in such a luxury situation that I can choose," he said on the Dutch TV show Humberto op Zaterdag.

"Largely, that is beyond my control. I have been in talks with Williams for a long time, and I was also able to make my debut there last weekend.

“That would be a logical step. Alpine I have been in contact with since July, and I will test for them in Budapest next week. I will fly there on Monday.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Nyck de Vries, Williams FW44, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Nyck de Vries, Williams FW44, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“And as the media had noticed yesterday, I went to Austria to meet Helmut Marko. Those are the facts."

De Vries suggested that he doesn’t have a preference, and would be satisfied with any of the options that are currently on the table.

"Wherever I can get a permanent seat, I would be very happy with that. We have to see how it will develop in the coming days and weeks. As I said, it is not entirely in my control."

"In this world not everything is about performance, but there is momentum now. That makes a difference, but it does not guarantee a seat. We are not that far yet."

De Vries insisted that he has put his spectacular debut at the Italian GP behind him, and is focused on next year.

"The weekend itself was fantastic and went by in a flash. It was a dream come true and we finished it successfully. What happened afterwards, I couldn't really imagine.

"On Monday afternoon, I was back to reality myself fairly quickly. I'm busy with the future now. But all the messages and congratulations I received were very special. It's nice to receive the support from everyone.”

