Formula 1 Italian GP

Colapinto "always ready" for F1 opportunity with Williams

New Williams F1 driver Franco Colapinto was told on Monday of decision he would replace Logan Sargeant for Monza and beyond

Jake Boxall-Legge Alex Kalinauckas
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing Academy

Williams rookie Franco Colapinto has insisted that although his F1 call-up to replace Logan Sargeant was unexpected, he was "always ready" to make the step up.

The Argentine was preparing for the Monza weekend with Formula 2 squad MP Motorsport for this weekend's junior series round but received word on Monday that he would replace Sargeant at the team.

Colapinto had driven during FP1 for Williams at the British Grand Prix, placing 18th on the timesheets and 0.4 seconds shy of team-mate Alex Albon, and had been running sixth in his debut season of F2.

Amid his gratitude to Williams, Colapinto reckoned that his efforts in that FP1 session had put him into the reckoning for the opportunity to replace Sargeant for the rest of the year.

"On Monday I was in the Formula 2 sim, with MP, preparing the race with my team for Formula 2, here in Monza. So, you can imagine how late it was," Colapinto said.

"I don't know when they were thinking about it, but it's an opportunity that I've been always ready for, and that I've been waiting for so long. 

"I was not expecting it, to be honest. I cannot explain to you how happy I am to be here with Williams. They have been very supportive and the opportunity that they have given to me is insane."

"I'm always ready; I've been the driver in the background for them for a while. I did the FP1 in Silverstone, I did a good job there. They were very happy about the performance and I think I was probably in their mind from before."

Colapinto added that it was sad to be leaving the MP team he had raced with in FRECA, F3, and F2 - but that it was a natural part of moving up to F1.

Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing Academy

Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing Academy

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

Asked if it was difficult that the drive was only for nine races, with no chance of a 2025 seat at the team as Carlos Sainz joins Williams next year, Colapinto retorted that it was a very easy choice.

"I was fully focused on my F2 season. It was my job before and I was trying to do the best possible. I had four [rounds] left. I was preparing with the team as best as possible. 

"Of course, it's very sad to not continue with them [MP] - they have been my family for so many years, since 2020 that we started racing together, and I continue with them in doing step by step, championship by championship, and today I have to leave them, you know. 

"But you cannot choose when you get to Formula 1.  I came in this time, in this race, that is a very special weekend here in Monza, so I am super happy and I'm very grateful to Williams for the great chance.

"It's not difficult, imagine I was expecting to race in Formula 2 this weekend and now I'm in Formula 1, so it's quite easy. I'm very happy to be here."

Jake Boxall-Legge
