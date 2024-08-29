F1 safety car in bizarre crash during high-speed Monza test

Formula 1’s regular high-speed safety car test came to a surprising early end on Thursday at the Italian Grand Prix after a hefty shunt into the barriers.

As part of the regular preparation ahead of an F1 weekend, safety car driver Bernd Maylander completes multiple systems checks and fast laps to ensure everything is ready for the weekend.

But during one of his quick laps, he appeared to lose control of the Aston Martin safety car being used this weekend at the Parabolica corner.

The Vantage F1 Edition ran across the asphalt run-off area and then skipped across the gravel trap before plunging into the tyre barriers on the outside of the track.

While the incident was spectacular – with the car ending up stationary in the barriers side-on - Maylander and his passenger were unhurt and climbed out of the car unaided.

While there has been no explanation for the cause of the accident, the strange way that the car snaked under braking for Parabolica – before spinning around – suggested it could well have been caused by a mechanical problem rather than driver error.

F1’s medical car, which also runs on Thursday afternoon, stopped nearby to pick up Maylander and his passenger and return them to the pits.

The medical car was able to continue testing shortly afterwards as track officials worked to retrieve the safety car.

In a statement released by confirming the incident won't impact the weekend ahead, an FIA spokesperson said: "There was an on-track incident with the FIA Safety Car today at Monza. Aston Martin is investigating the cause but can confirm both driver and passenger are fine.

"There is an additional Safety Car at the circuit and it will not impact the weekend's event."

Aston Martin introduced an upgraded version of its Vantage this year in a bid to alleviate concerns expressed by some drivers that it was not quick enough.

Along with revised bodywork and new grille, power was increased by 150bhp to 656bhp courtesy of bigger turbochargers, more cooling and new camshafts for its AMG-supplied 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Incidents involving the safety car and medical car are rare but not unknown in F1.

One of the most famous accidents happened at the 2000 Monaco Grand Prix when driver Alex Ribeiro crashed the Mercedes medical car during a Saturday morning test run – hitting the barriers at Tabac.

Ribeiro was also involved in a lucky escape during the 2002 Brazilian Grand Prix when, having parked the medical car near a stationary Enrique Bernoldi, he was nearly hit by Sauber’s Nick Heidfeld – who smashed into the Brazilian's open door just before he climbed out.