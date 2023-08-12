Subscribe
Previous / Palou snubs McLaren IndyCar contract for 2024 Next / Bottas: Sticking around for Audi era making more sense
Formula 1 News

Climate change impact has hurt F1’s image in Germany, says Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg thinks negativity surrounding the road car industry’s contribution to climate change is a factor in Germany’s decline in interest for Formula 1. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team

Despite F1 enjoying a rise in popularity around the world, triggered by its expansion on social media and Netflix's Drive to Survive series, not all countries have gone through the same thing. 

One place where F1’s popularity has stalled is Germany. The nation has not hosted an F1 race since the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in 2020, and its most iconic world champion racers – Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg – no longer compete. 

Matters have also not been helped by the transition away from free-to-air television and to Pay TV, which has put a further cap on potential viewership. 

Haas driver Hulkenberg, who is Germany’s only F1 driver after Vettel retired at the end of last year, thinks there are a host of factors behind why grand prix racing is struggling in Germany to maintain audiences – which include environmental concerns. 

Read Also:

“Germany was always spoiled in racing with Michael, then with Sebastian and Rosberg," said Hulkenberg. "Plus, with Mercedes, we've always had a very strong presence in F1 for at least the last 30 years or so.  

“I think also sometimes the sport is more popular and has higher demand, and then naturally, probably, it tails off sometimes.  

“But then also, I think, in Germany, the perception of in general the car automotive industry is it's like responsible for climate change and is not sustainable. And I think that rubs off onto motorsport.  

F1 no longers races in Germany

F1 no longers races in Germany

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“That's why I think the perception and what politicians tell the people is that this is bad, and somehow that has a negative impact on racing in F1 too.” 

Despite German interest not being super high right now, the imminent arrival of Audi’s works team in 2026 could serve to stir up excitement there in F1. 

Furthermore, F1 owners Liberty Media have also been considering plans to get the German GP back on the calendar – perhaps with the event being one of those that rotates with other venues. 

Speaking in 2022 about the potential for a German GP return, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We really hope that Germany can be back around the table. 

“But one thing is to say is we'd like to have the [German] Grand Prix. The other thing is to put on the table the things that are needed to discuss about the Grand Prix. 

“So hopefully soon – with something that could happen soon – they will have a different situation to discuss with us.” 

Hulkenberg said that the presence of a German GP would have little impact on his career, and is not anticipating it happening any time soon.

“I wouldn't be against it, of course, but it wouldn't make a difference for me,” he said.

“I don't expect it to happen. But I'm not behind the scenes there and I don't know, maybe some people are trying to pull some strings.”

Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren 

shares
comments

Palou snubs McLaren IndyCar contract for 2024

Bottas: Sticking around for Audi era making more sense
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Bottas: Sticking around for Audi era making more sense

Bottas: Sticking around for Audi era making more sense

Formula 1

Bottas: Sticking around for Audi era making more sense Bottas: Sticking around for Audi era making more sense

Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners

Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners

Formula 1

Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners Mercedes F1 car "annoyingly dead" in the middle of corners

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Nico Hulkenberg More
Nico Hulkenberg
Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix complex and "doesn't lay on the street"

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix complex and "doesn't lay on the street"

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix complex and "doesn't lay on the street" Hulkenberg: Haas F1 car fix complex and "doesn't lay on the street"

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Steiner not banking on ‘Holy Grail’ solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles

Steiner not banking on ‘Holy Grail’ solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles

Formula 1

Steiner not banking on ‘Holy Grail’ solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles Steiner not banking on ‘Holy Grail’ solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles

How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team

How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team

Formula 1

How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Latest news

NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race

NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC BTCC
Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass  BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Doug Nye

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe