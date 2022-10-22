Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to top spot in final practice Next / Red Bull founder and F1 team owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Capito: American nationality not key to Sargeant’s F1 promotion

Williams Formula 1 boss Jost Capito says Logan Sargeant’s American nationality was not the key to the decision to promote him to a race seat in 2023.

Adam Cooper
By:
Capito: American nationality not key to Sargeant’s F1 promotion

Capito officially confirmed in Austin on Saturday that the Williams Academy driver will replace Nicholas Latifi next season, assuming that he secures his FIA superlicence after the Abu Dhabi Formula 2 finale.

In that instance, Sargeant would become the first American F1 driver since Alexander Rossi raced for Manor in 2015.

His graduation comes after the controversy over Red Bull’s unsuccessful efforts to land a superlicence for IndyCar star Colton Herta.

Having a driver from the United States has been much coveted by F1 bosses Stefano Domenicali and Ross Brawn, particularly on the eve of a season featuring three American races.

Sargeant may also prove beneficial from a marketing standpoint to help Williams owner Dorilton find further partners in the USA, but Capito insists that the 21-year-old has been fast-tracked through the ranks on talent alone.

"It is a good for F1 to have an American driver,” said Capito. “But we didn't pick Logan in the academy because he's American, we picked him because of his success and his past in racing.

“And if we take the kids or we put into the academy, it's the objective to get them in the F1 car. If you have a young driver who is ready for F1, and you have the seat, then you have to put these young drivers into the seat, otherwise, you've done something wrong.

“And that's why we came to that conclusion that is the right thing. And that Logan is American, I think it's nice to have, but it's not the initiation of the decision.”

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked about the obvious marketing benefits and the timing of the announcement he said: “Yeah, we're not stupid, are we? We had to put this out at the right time."

Capito said that Sargeant became a serious candidate for a race seat after he scored his first F2 feature race win at Silverstone.

“I think from Silverstone onwards, we said ‘Okay, Logan is ready to get in F1.’ Of course, that was so early in the season that you can't commit, because there's so many things to come, and it went up and down.

“So we had to talk to other drivers as well and sort out the options. And that helped us also then in taking the final decision, and also cover the risk if Logan for whatever reason would not get the superlicence points. We believe he will get the points.”

Asked if Sargeant had progressed faster than expected Capito said: "Oh, not really. But you never know how the development is.

"And from my history, I'm known to get young drivers in quickly. Because that's the best way to find out what the potential really is, and not parking.

“If you see that somebody is ready, like Logan this season, then we can take that decision. He wouldn't have been lost if we had decided he needs another year in F2. Then we would have done that as well.

"But we see that coming in as a rookie, winning races and showing that performance in qualifying, it's the right thing to step up."

shares
comments
F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to top spot in final practice
Previous article

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to top spot in final practice
Next article

Red Bull founder and F1 team owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Red Bull founder and F1 team owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA United States GP
Formula 1

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA

F1 drivers pay tribute to “grounded and humble” Mateschitz
Formula 1

F1 drivers pay tribute to “grounded and humble” Mateschitz

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

More
Logan Sargeant
Sargeant closes on Williams race seat with solid Austin F1 debut United States GP
Formula 1

Sargeant closes on Williams race seat with solid Austin F1 debut

Williams waiting on Sargeant as F1 driver market hots up
Formula 1

Williams waiting on Sargeant as F1 driver market hots up

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Williams More
Williams
Latifi explains ‘funny’ wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice Japanese GP
Formula 1

Latifi explains ‘funny’ wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash
Formula 1

Latifi frustrated by quick FIA decision on Zhou Singapore F1 clash

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Italian GP Plus
Formula 1

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

Latest news

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep
WRC WRC

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala has hailed his team’s collective desire for success after witnessing the marque claim its sixth WRC manufacturers’ title.

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine

Esteban Ocon will start Sunday's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from the pitlane after taking a fresh engine, while Yuki Tsunoda will serve a gearbox penalty.

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Talks between Red Bull and the FIA over a Formula 1 cost cap breach agreement have been put on hold following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA

The Mercedes Formula 1 admits that it may avoid "falling foul" of the FIA stewards by modifying its controversial front wing before the Mexican GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.