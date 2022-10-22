Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Leclerc gets 10-place grid drop for US GP after engine and turbo change Next / Capito: American nationality not key to Sargeant’s F1 promotion
Formula 1 / United States GP Practice report

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to top spot in final practice

Max Verstappen edged Charles Leclerc for the top spot in FP3 at Formula 1’s 2022 Grand Prix, with the Ferrari now running fresh engine parts and facing a grid drop.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to top spot in final practice

After FP2 had been largely dedicated to Pirelli’s 2023 tyre testing, the final one-hour session of practice meant the teams have more race-data-gathering work than usual to crack through beyond the final set-up tweaks and qualifying simulation efforts.

Here Ferrari faced another problem, as an issue aboard Leclerc’s car meant only Carlos Sainz completed high-fuel running for the Scuderia – although Verstappen was the only Red Bull runner to do likewise as Sergio Perez concentrated on flying efforts throughout FP3.

Just over half the field headed out in the opening minutes – led by Alfa Romeo pair Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou duly set the first-place benchmark at 1m39.735s, which Bottas immediately beat with a 1m39.042s, the pair running the soft tyres from the off.

They were quickly usurped by the first fliers from the frontrunners – Sainz coming in next on the mediums and going quickest with a 1m38.591s.

Then came Perez, who jumped ahead with a big gain of 0.978s on the red-walled rubber, before Leclerc seized first place with his opening effort of 1m37.471s using the softs.

Verstappen was on that rubber too, as was Perez, with the world champion slotting in just behind Leclerc 0.065s adrift.

After a trip to the pits, the four Ferrari and Red Bull drivers went for a second qualifying simulation effort – with Sainz still alone in running the mediums.

Leclerc improved the first place benchmark to 1m37.083s before Verstappen, following closely behind, forged ahead on a 1m36.706s, with Perez staying third despite setting a personal best with his second flying lap attempt.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Now running slightly off to his team-mate and Red Bull rivals, Sainz ended the opening 15-minutes by slotting into second behind Verstappen 0.188s slower with second go on the slower medium tyres.

At this stage the top four were followed by Alpine pair Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, with Lewis Hamilton leading George Russell next up for Mercedes.

While the Red Bull drivers stayed in the pits after two initial runs on the softs, Leclerc went again and jumped up to second just before the 20-minute mark had been reached – closing to 0.059s behind Verstappen with a purple final sector.

After he had returned to the pits, the two Red Bulls headed back out on different programmes – Verstappen completing a high-fuel, race-data-gathering run, with Perez getting a third qualifying simulation effort.

He used that extra run on the softs to go back to first on a 1m36.578s, which came at the expense of Hamilton who had seconds earlier just past the 25-minute mark gone quickest on a 1m36.688s before he was shuffled back to 0.110s back in second.

While Sainz joined Verstappen in high-fuel lapping in the next phase of the session, Perez completed two slow cooldown laps on his softs before trying another fourth flier.

But after setting a series of purple mini-sectors early in sector one he lost time and eventually pitted to abandon the lap, confirming Leclerc’s earlier suggestion on Ferrari’s team radio that the softs are “only there for one lap” around the high-energy Austin layout.

After a lull in action just past the halfway point, during which Ferrari revealed in a radio message to Sainz that Leclerc had a problem that was preventing him completing a corresponding high-fuel run on the softs, the Mercedes pair had to abandon fliers on the softs after moments at Turns 1 and 12 respectively.

Russell saved a massive oversteer snap at the opening turn, while Hamilton’s issue was understeer, after which he decided to back off.

After touring back around Russell went again and jumped from ninth to sixth to kick off the session’s final third, while Hamilton completed an extra slow cooldown lap after his understeer moment before mounting his next effort.

He blasted to purple first sector, but a small lock up Turn 12 at the end of the long back straight dropped him back and then a wild off-track moment over the kerbs coming out of the downhill penultimate corner meant he again opted to abandon.

As the final 15 minutes began, the Red Bull and Ferrari drivers reappeared for a final set of qualifying efforts.

Both Verstappen and Leclerc abandoned their first laps on their latest set of softs – the former after sliding deep and briefly going off at Turn 1.

After touring back to start again, Verstappen finally ended Perez’s long reign at the head of the times with a 1m36.223s despite the Dutchman having to catch a big sideways snap right as he put the power down out of the final corner to start his flier.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

That was where Leclerc came undone at the end of his latest flying effort – the Ferrari driver going from a purple first sector to end up second 0.010s adrift after having to catch an oversteer slide out of the final corner having done likewise in the penultimate corner too.

After this, Sainz jumped up to third after finally completing a softs flier, with Hamilton briefly getting ahead of Perez in fourth before the Mexican driver moved back ahead with his final lap in the dying moments.

Here, Leclerc stole back in front of Verstappen with a 1m36.145s - undoing his earlier claim regarding the softs durability - although perhaps with less fuel onboard at this stage so close to qualifying.

Indeed, after his own cooldown tour, Verstappen went for one more effort in the closing minute and blitzed to the fastest times in all three sectors and so topping FP3 with a 1m35.835s that put him 0.320s clear of Leclerc and Sainz 0.446s back.

Behind Perez and Hamilton came Alonso, who had narrow escape coming across the second Red Bull at the start of the Esses on his final lap, for which the slow-moving Perez apologised on his team radio.

Russell finished seventh ahead of Aston Martin pair Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, with Pierre Gasly 10th for AlphaTauri.

Daniel Ricciardo needed McLaren to solve a brake problem it could not spot on its data on his way to 15th, with Mick Schumacher 19th after missing much of the session due to a transmission problem that occurred aboard his Haas in the early laps.

Haas initially believed the fix would 15 minutes, but Schumacher could not get back out and finally set a timed lap until the session was approaching its final 10 minutes.

That was still better than the running Zhou ultimately got, as he was left with just three laps on the board due to an unspecified problem that confined him to the Alfa garage after the installation laps.

F1 United States Grand Prix - FP3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1'35.825    
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 18 1'36.145 0.320 0.320
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 24 1'36.271 0.446 0.126
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 20 1'36.397 0.572 0.126
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17 1'36.401 0.576 0.004
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 14 1'36.928 1.103 0.527
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 21 1'37.064 1.239 0.136
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 19 1'37.151 1.326 0.087
9 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 1'37.215 1.390 0.064
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 18 1'37.290 1.465 0.075
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 23 1'37.310 1.485 0.020
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 19 1'37.449 1.624 0.139
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 18 1'37.468 1.643 0.019
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 21 1'37.519 1.694 0.051
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 16 1'37.622 1.797 0.103
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 19 1'37.888 2.063 0.266
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 18 1'37.904 2.079 0.016
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 18 1'38.028 2.203 0.124
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 12 1'38.132 2.307 0.104
20 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 3 1'39.735 3.910 1.603
View full results
shares
comments
Leclerc gets 10-place grid drop for US GP after engine and turbo change
Previous article

Leclerc gets 10-place grid drop for US GP after engine and turbo change
Next article

Capito: American nationality not key to Sargeant’s F1 promotion

Capito: American nationality not key to Sargeant’s F1 promotion
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Leclerc won't take "crazy risks" to fight back from F1 US GP grid penalty United States GP
Formula 1

Leclerc won't take "crazy risks" to fight back from F1 US GP grid penalty

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen United States GP
Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Sainz takes pole, Leclerc second fastest from Verstappen

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Latest news

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep
WRC WRC

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala has hailed his team’s collective desire for success after witnessing the marque claim its sixth WRC manufacturers’ title.

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine

Esteban Ocon will start Sunday's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from the pitlane after taking a fresh engine, while Yuki Tsunoda will serve a gearbox penalty.

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Talks between Red Bull and the FIA over a Formula 1 cost cap breach agreement have been put on hold following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA

The Mercedes Formula 1 admits that it may avoid "falling foul" of the FIA stewards by modifying its controversial front wing before the Mexican GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.