Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Audi could purchase first shares in Sauber F1 as early as 2023 Next / F1 bullish it can escape previous ‘boom and bust’ cycles
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Brown addresses social media backlash over McLaren driver contract disputes

Zak Brown appreciates McLaren’s current driver contract disputes across both Formula 1 and IndyCar are “not without some noise” after facing some fan backlash, but says the team is focused on “total performance.”

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Brown addresses social media backlash over McLaren driver contract disputes

McLaren is aiming to give an F1 drive to Oscar Piastri for 2023 but the reigning F2 champion is engaged in a dispute with current parent team Alpine. A Contract Recognition Board hearing is set for Monday to rule on the matter.

Over in IndyCar, McLaren has signed a deal with reigning champion Alex Palou for 2023, but the Spaniard is also engaged in a contract wrangling with current team Chip Ganassi Racing, which has filed a civil lawsuit over an alleged breach. 

The contract sagas have led to some backlash from fans online and via social media over the moves, but McLaren Racing CEO Brown made clear the team’s focus was on securing the best drivers possible.

“The image of McLaren is always very important to us,” Brown said on Friday at Spa.

“I think we’re simply trying to put together the best driver line-ups in every single racing series that we compete in. We’re focused on total performance.

“I realise that it’s not without some noise. But hopefully we’ll get our programmes in place, our drivers in place, and we can get back to talking about going motor racing.”

McLaren is aiming to hand a seat to Alpine's Oscar Piastri for 2023 after deciding to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

McLaren is aiming to hand a seat to Alpine's Oscar Piastri for 2023 after deciding to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

McLaren confirmed earlier this week that Daniel Ricciardo would be leaving at the end of the season after agreeing terms to terminate his contract one year early, freeing up a seat for Piastri.

Ricciardo is one of the most popular drivers on the F1 grid, again making the nature of his departure something groups of fans online took issue with, particularly with the Palou dispute also ongoing.

Read Also:

But Brown said earlier this week that McLaren had “handled things transparently” and “done the right thing” before addressing the backlash on social media.

“I think in today’s world, we’ve seen with the various campaigns and all the activity around social media, that unfortunately some fans, fortunately not most, are quite abusive on social media,” Brown said.

“I think all you can do is ignore it. You don’t have to like it, but those that choose to hate are really not the types of fans that you want in sport. Certainly people are entitled to their opinions and certainly don’t mind the cheering and booing that you get in sports, but some people do take it way too far.

“All you can do is ignore that and be grounded in we’re doing the right things for McLaren, our partners, our employees, our McLaren fans and just be grounded in doing the right things, and block out those people that are abusive on social media.”

shares
comments
Audi could purchase first shares in Sauber F1 as early as 2023
Previous article

Audi could purchase first shares in Sauber F1 as early as 2023
Next article

F1 bullish it can escape previous ‘boom and bust’ cycles

F1 bullish it can escape previous ‘boom and bust’ cycles
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal" Belgian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari Spa F1 qualifying tyre mistake was "no big deal"

Start of Belgian F1 GP qualifying delayed due to barrier repairs Belgian GP
Formula 1

Start of Belgian F1 GP qualifying delayed due to barrier repairs

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren hits back at Alpine’s Piastri lack of integrity claim Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren hits back at Alpine’s Piastri lack of integrity claim

Ricciardo: Losing McLaren F1 seat to Piastri is “just business” Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Losing McLaren F1 seat to Piastri is “just business”

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car

Mercedes has explained why it elected not to run its stand-out AMG ‘Red Pig’ tribute livery on its Formula 1 car at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return

Williams believes a “cheap upgrade” for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix weekend helped Alex Albon land the best grid position since his return to Formula 1.

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Wolff question’s Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff question’s Piastri’s “this is wrong" F1 tweet

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned the wisdom of Oscar Piastri’s now infamous tweet in response to Alpine’s announcement that he would drive for the Formula 1 team in 2023.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
1 h
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
23 h
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.